India and Belgium signed key agreements on defence cooperation, trade, clean energy, and security during PM Bart De Wever's visit. The pacts aim to boost indigenous manufacturing, double bilateral trade, and deepen the strategic partnership.

India, Belgium Sign Pacts on Defence, Trade, and Clean Energy

The high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Belgian counterpart Bart De Wever in New Delhi on Thursday resulted in key agreements across defence cooperation, trade, clean energy, and security. Leading the outcome agreements, the Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the signing of a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation. The Ministry noted that this framework facilitates access to advanced technologies, expertise, and European defence supply chains, while promoting indigenous defence manufacturing, technology development, co-design, co-development, co-production, and new industry investments.

Complementing this effort, a second agreement was signed between the Belgian Security and Defence Industry Association and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. According to the Ministry, this defence industry memorandum of understanding establishes a sustained channel for Indian manufacturers to access Belgian markets and expertise, supporting the localisation of advanced production, domestic industrial capacity, skilled job creation, and the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The other three memorandums of understanding address critical areas of renewable energy, law enforcement, and diplomatic training. As stated by the Ministry of External Affairs, a renewable energy memorandum was signed to accelerate India’s clean-energy transition and net-zero targets by expanding cooperation with Belgium and the European Union while sharing technical expertise. In crime prevention, a memorandum of understanding between the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Belgian Federal Police was established to combat transnational organised crime and cybercrime through timely intelligence exchanges and capacity-building. Additionally, a diplomatic training memorandum between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service and the FPS Foreign Affairs of Belgium will facilitate joint training methodologies, curricula, and diplomatic exchanges.

Furthering Strategic and Economic Cooperation

Following these core pacts, the Ministry of External Affairs outlined several other high-level strategic decisions from the summit. Both nations set a joint target to double bilateral trade over the next five years to boost exports, foster youth employment, and align with the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement. To support security ties, India announced the appointment of a resident Defence Attaché at the Embassy of India in Brussels to strengthen overall institutional architecture for regular defence engagement, defence-industrial matters, and overall defence-to-defence interaction. Additionally, both countries agreed to establish an Investment Fast-Track Mechanism to drive foreign investment into Indian manufacturing, institutionalise the India-Belgium Business Forum to help private sectors resolve challenges, and launch a formal Consular Dialogue to ease mobility for students, professionals, and travellers.

MEA Outlines Details of Defence Agreements

According to details provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, the two sides established a Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation to facilitate access to advanced technologies, expertise, and European defence supply chains. The MEA outlined that this agreement promotes indigenous defence manufacturing, technology development, co-design, co-development, and co-production, while encouraging investment and innovation across the sector.

Among the key additions, the MEA stated that a Memorandum of Understanding was concluded between the Belgian Security and Defence Industry Association (BDSI) and the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM). The MEA explained that this creates a sustained channel for Indian defence companies to access Belgian markets, technology, and expertise, supporting the localisation of advanced defence production, boosting domestic industrial capacity, creating skilled employment, and aiding the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India.

Leaders Hail 'Natural Partnership' and Strategic Ties

While delivering joint remarks along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the talks, PM De Wever hailed India as the largest democracy with the fastest-growing economy, terming New Delhi an important ally. The Belgian leader stated, "It is particularly meaningful to be here as the first Belgian Prime Minister in 20 years, and that's a very long time. It's too long. In those 20 years, India has changed enormously, and certainly during the period of the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Today, you are not only the world's largest democracy, but also the fastest-growing major economy. It has become an economic and technological powerhouse and a major geopolitical factor whose voice carries way beyond this region."

Meanwhile, PM Modi emphasised that shared democratic principles, a robust market economy, and strong interpersonal connections establish both countries as "natural partners".

Detailing the strategic outcomes of the discussions, PM Modi stated, "Defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of our relationship. Today, we have agreed to enhance military exchanges and training cooperation between the two countries. Agreements reached between our governments and defence industries will open up new opportunities for defence co-development and co-production. We will also further strengthen intelligence sharing and cooperation against crime between our respective agencies."

Highlighting the remarkable evolution of diplomatic ties over the past ten years, the Prime Minister noted that bilateral cooperation has successfully transcended traditional domains to embrace high-stakes strategic sectors, including defence innovation and sustainable energy.

First Belgian PM Visit in Two Decades

PM De Wever is scheduled to deliver a keynote address later in the day at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) business event held in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). After completing his engagements in New Delhi, Bart De Wever will travel to Mumbai on Friday for interactions with various stakeholders, including representatives from the diamond, ports and logistics sectors.

PM Bart De Wever reached New Delhi on Thursday for an official visit to India. He is visiting India for the first time since assuming office in February last year. His visit also marks the first visit by a Belgian PM to India in two decades, representing a significant new phase in India-Belgium relations. The visit builds on the Belgian Economic Mission led by Princess Astrid in March 2025. He is accompanied by Belgium's Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade, Theo Francken, along with a high-level delegation of officials and business leaders, including representatives from the Belgian defence industry. (ANI)