Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania; rescue operation underway

Precision Air, Tanzania's largest privately owned airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was "involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport".

In a recent development, a passenger plane on Sunday (November 6) crashed into Lake Victoria in Tanzania. It is reportedly said that as many as 23 people have been rescued so far.

Several videos and images of the incident stormed social media and showed the plane almost drowned in the water line of Lake Victoria, Africa's largest lake.

Also read: All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details

According to reports, the passenger plane was travelling from Mwanza to Bukoba and had as many as 49 people and 23 have been rescued so far according to the authorities.

Precision Air, Tanzania's largest privately owned airline, identified the plane as flight PW 494 and said it was "involved in an accident as it was approaching Bukoba Airport".

Meanwhile, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu took to social media to call for calm while rescuers worked at the site of a downed plane.

Also read: Leicester communal clashes: Social media influencers created fake Hindutva terrorism narrative, says report

In a tweet, the Tanzanian President said, "I have received with sadness the information of the crash of the Precision Air flight at Lake Victoria, in the Kagera region."

"I send my condolences to all those affected by this incident. Let’s continue to be calm as the rescue operation continues and we pray to God to help us," he added.