    All Chinese CPEC workers in Pakistan agree to use bullet-proof cars for all outdoor movements; check details

    According to the draft minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, both sides have also agreed to strengthen the capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies and investigators, news agency PTI reported.

    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    Pakistan and China have reportedly agreed to use bullet-proof vehicles for all outdoor movements of the Chinese nationals working on the CPEC projects in Pakistan to protect them from terrorist attacks after Beijing expressed concern over their security.

    The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) links Pakistan's Gwadar port on the Arabian Sea with Kashgar in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

    According to reports, the USD 60 billion CPEC is part of China's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a pet project of President Xi Jinping. The security of Chinese workers has been a huge hurdle in the implementation of its various projects.

    According to the draft minutes of the 11th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of the CPEC, both sides have also agreed to strengthen the capabilities of the law-enforcement agencies and investigators, news agency PTI reported.

    "It has been decided that bullet-proof vehicles shall be used for all outdoor movements of the Chinese employed on projects," said the draft minutes of the 11th JCC, which had been exchanged by Pakistan and China.

    Last week, the Chinese President expressed "deep concern" over the security of Chinese nationals working in Pakistan on the CPEC projects and sought a "reliable and safe environment" for them in his talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his maiden visit to Beijing to bolster the all-weather friendship.

    The decisions may help address the concerns of the Chinese government, the report said. The draft minutes further showed that the Chinese side committed to providing security-related equipment for the capacity building of the Pakistani law-enforcement agencies.

    To speed up the investigations into the crimes involving Chinese nationals, it had been decided the National Forensic Science Agency (NFSA) would be built on modern lines.

    The Chinese side has also committed that it would establish a training centre for the private security guards and law enforcement agency personnel to equip them with modern techniques and modules. With recurring attacks on its workers, China had even asked Pakistan to let its security personnel protect the Chinese nationals, according to sources.

    In view of increasing number of terrorist attacks, Pakistan had proposed the establishment of a separate joint working group for coordination on security efforts. But it was mutually decided that a Joint Technical Expert Working Group (JTEWG) would be established for the security of non-CPEC projects.

    (With inputs from PTI)

