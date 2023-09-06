Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report

    A report reveals that over 400,000 Indians may die before receiving a US green card due to extensive backlogs in employment-based applications, with Indians constituting the majority of the backlog.

    Over 4 lakh Indians may die waiting for US Green Cards amid backlog crisis, reveals report snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

    A new report has revealed that more than 400,000 Indians are expected to die before receiving a green card to the United States, highlighting the extensive backlog in employment-based green card applications. The report, released by the US-based think tank Cato Institute, notes that there are over 1.1 million pending green card applications from Indians in the employment-based category.

    A green card, also known as a Permanent Resident Card, grants US immigrants permanent residency in the country. Of the total 1.8 million pending employment-based green card applications in the US, Indians make up a significant portion, accounting for 63 per cent of the backlog. This backlog adds to the 8.3 million pending applications in the family-sponsored system.

    The report highlights that for new Indian applicants, the backlog effectively translates to a "life sentence" with a wait time of over 134 years. It estimates that approximately 424,000 employment-based applicants will pass away while waiting for their green cards, with more than 90 per cent of them being Indians. Given that Indians constitute half of all new employer-sponsored applicants, roughly half of all newly sponsored immigrants are expected to pass away before receiving their green cards.

    The US employs a substantial number of Indians and Chinese in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) roles. However, only 7 per cent of employment-based green cards can be allocated to individuals from a single country annually. This places Indians at a significant disadvantage, particularly as more than half of the backlog consists of employees of US businesses with advanced degrees, including highly-skilled STEM professionals and US-educated graduates.

    The prolonged wait time for green cards has become a growing crisis in the US, leaving Indian applicants in a state of uncertainty, despite efforts by the current Biden administration and initiatives by Indian-American lawmakers.

    The report underscores the immense challenges associated with legal immigration to the United States, describing the process as nearly impossible. Even reaching the point of entering the backlog is deemed a stroke of luck, and those fortunate few who do make it through the complex process face the daunting prospect of potentially never receiving green cards for decades, or even within their lifetimes.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shocking Larry Sinclair who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story WATCH gcw

    Shocking! Larry Sinclair, who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999, tells his story (WATCH)

    Caught on camera: Dozens of students plunge into Lake Mendota in US as pier collapses - WATCH snt

    Caught on camera: Dozens of students plunge into Lake Mendota in US as pier collapses - WATCH

    WATCH Dramatic videos of long queues of vehicles leaving Burning Man Festival in Nevada go viral snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of long queues of vehicles leaving Burning Man Festival in Nevada go viral

    Irreversible damage Great Wall of China damaged by workers looking for shortcut; two arrested snt

    'Irreversible damage': Great Wall of China damaged by workers looking for shortcut; two arrested

    NZ shocker: Surgical tool as big as 'dinner plate' left inside woman's abdomen for 18 months after C-section snt

    NZ shocker: Surgical tool as big as 'dinner plate' left inside woman's abdomen for 18 months after C-section

    Recent Stories

    Shocking Larry Sinclair who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999 tells his story WATCH gcw

    Shocking! Larry Sinclair, who claimed to have sex with Barack Obama in 1999, tells his story (WATCH)

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday vma eai

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 most popular foods to celebrate and enjoy Lord Ganesha's birthday

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch today Know when where to watch event LIVE gcw

    Realme Narzo 60x 5G to launch today: Know when, where to watch event LIVE

    FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge over Sanatana Dharma remark AJR

    BREAKING: FIR registered in UP against Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge over Sanatana Dharma remark

    '800' Trailer: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar unveils biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran rkn

    '800' Trailer : Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar unveils biopic on Muthiah Muralidaran

    Recent Videos

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive: Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24

    Exclusive: 'Prana-pratishtha of Lord Ram's idol in Ayodhya Ram Mandir will happen between January 14-24'

    Video Icon
    Nripendra Misra Exclusive 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Exclusive: 'Three airlines have planned Ayodhya flights from December 2023'

    Video Icon
    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon