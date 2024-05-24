BREAKING: Over 100 people estimated dead as massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea village (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    A landslide in remote Papua New Guinea on Friday is estimated to have killed more than 100 people, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

    Over 100 people estimated dead as massive landslide hits Papua New Guinea village
    The landslide struck Kaokalam Village in Enga Province, approximately 600 kilometers (370 miles) northwest of the capital, Port Moresby, around 3 a.m. local time, ABC reports.

    Residents estimate the death toll to be over 100, though authorities have yet to confirm this number.

    Villagers fear the actual number of fatalities could be significantly higher, with social media videos showing locals pulling bodies from the debris.

    More details to follow 

