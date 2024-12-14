'Back off or face off': Khalistani terrorist Pannun issues threat to Russia for standing with India (WATCH)

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani separatist and Canadian-American citizen, has issued alarming threats to Russian diplomats for their support of India’s stance against the Khalistan movement.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a prominent Khalistani separatist and Canadian-American citizen, has issued alarming threats to Russian diplomats for their support of India’s stance against the Khalistan movement. Pannun, a leader of the banned terrorist group Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), expressed his frustration after Russia, through media outlets like Sputnik and RT, allegedly began running campaigns countering the Khalistan referendum.

Pannun's threats come at a time when tensions between India, Canada, and the Khalistani diaspora have reached new heights, particularly following the controversial killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, Canada, on June 18, 2023. While Canada claims that Nijjar’s death was part of a “murder for hire plot,” allegedly based on intelligence tips, India has denied involvement in the killing. The assassination has since become a flashpoint in the diplomatic standoff between the two nations.

In retaliation, the SFJ staged protests outside Russian consulates in New York and Toronto on Friday, condemning Russia's support for India’s position on the Khalistani movement. Pannun, who has consistently advocated for a separate Sikh state, was notably vocal about the influence of Russian media in shaping opinion against the Khalistani cause.

The heightened hostility is exacerbated by diplomatic engagements between India and Russia. In recent months, senior Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, have been in direct contact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, urging Russia to assist India in combating the growing Khalistani sentiment in North America and Europe.

Reports claimed that Russian media platforms such as RT India and Sputnik India have been broadcasting a global campaign against the Khalistan referendum, further irritating Khalistani sympathizers. Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, has been reportedly designated to liaise with Russian officials, strengthening intelligence-sharing between the two nations on pro-Khalistan activities.

Russian support has reportedly included the provision of intelligence and logistical assistance to India’s intelligence agencies, including Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) and the National Security Agency (NSA), to counter the rising pro-Khalistan propaganda. This cooperation has made Russian diplomats potential targets of pro-Khalistani protests, with future demonstrations expected at Russian consulates in countries like the U.S., Canada, Italy, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

"Russian media and platforms RT India and Sputnik have started a global disinformation campaign against Khalistan referendum activism. Indian ambassador in Washington DC Vinay Kwatra has been assigned the responsibility to coordinate with Russian diplomats and consulates in North America and Russian agencies have started sharing intelligence and logistics with Modi regime about pro-Khalistan Sikhs activism in North America and European Union. This Vinay Kwatra, the face of Russia-India terror nexus, is already on the radar of pro-Khalistan Sikhs," Pannun said in a video shared by Sputnik India on X.

"Russia back off or face off with pro-Khalistan Sikhs. With targeting Russian diplomats and demonstrating against Russian consulates in North America, European Union, Australia and New Zealand. Now is the time, back off or face off," Pannun added in another video.

Meanwhile, in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently acknowledged the presence of Khalistani supporters within the country, but clarified that they did not represent the Sikh community at large. His comments came during an address to the Indian Canadian diaspora on Parliament Hill in Ottawa during Diwali celebrations, a gesture that was seen by India as an admission that Canada is harboring separatist sentiments, despite India's repeated protests.

