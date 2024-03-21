Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    NYPD officer accused of spying for China has charges dropped, Faces termination and legal battle

     

    Former NYPD officer Baimadajie Angwang, cleared of spy charges, is preparing to contest his termination by Police Commissioner Edward Caban, raising questions of fairness and procedure within the department. Angwang's legal battle spotlights issues surrounding his dismissal after espionage accusations were dismissed.

    First Published Mar 21, 2024, 4:04 PM IST

    Baimadajie Angwang, a former New York City police officer, expected to return to duty after espionage charges against him were dismissed. Instead, he faces a legal battle against his dismissal by Police Commissioner Edward Caban. The decision came after Angwang refused to submit to questioning, citing lack of department documents provided by the NYPD.

    Angwang, 37, asserted that he followed legal counsel by abstaining from interrogation without access to necessary documents. Despite Angwang's exemplary record and support from superiors, including an administrative judge's recommendation for an alternative departure plan, Commissioner Caban opted for immediate termination, citing a breach of departmental protocol.

    Angwang, who denied allegations of spying for China and spent six months in detention, believes his case is tied to broader U.S. efforts against Chinese espionage, with elements of discrimination. His attorney, Michael Bloch, criticized the disproportionate penalty and highlighted inconsistencies in disciplinary actions within the NYPD.

    For Angwang, losing his job as a police officer has been distressing, given his dedication to serving and bridging communities. He lamented the missed opportunity for the NYPD to enhance diversity and community relations, especially considering his immigrant background and military service.

    Baimadajie Angwang said, “I just want people to be aware as an immigrant I served in the Marines. I went to combat. I went to Afghanistan. I was able to become a police officer. I was able to become a community affairs officer. I was able to build a bridge between the underserved community and the NYPD, which never happened in the past. I gained a lot of support and now, unfortunately, NYPD terminated that opportunity between the NYPD and the community.”

