'Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Russian government's aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, has indicated that a person sharing Yevgeny Prigozhin's name was among the passengers on the crashed plane. As of now, there is no clarity regarding Prigozhin's condition or location.

The crash of a private jet north of Moscow has brought Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner mercenary group, into the spotlight. The Russian authorities have disclosed that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the ill-fated plane, which claimed the lives of all ten people on board. However, there is yet to be confirmation of whether Prigozhin was indeed on the flight.

Known as a prominent challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority, Prigozhin's potential involvement in the crash has garnered attention. In response to the news, US President Joe Biden expressed that he is "not surprised" by the possibility of Prigozhin's demise in the plane crash.

WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

President Biden commented, "I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised. There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer." While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain uncertain, there are speculations regarding its implications. Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to the President of Ukraine, took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident. He suggested that the plane crash, which occurred two months after a coup attempt, might be a message from the Kremlin to those displaying disloyalty.

Podolyak wrote, "The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'." The incident has sparked discussions about potential motives and political messages associated with the plane crash.

The Russian government's aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, has indicated that a person sharing Yevgeny Prigozhin's name was among the passengers on the crashed plane. As of now, there is no clarity regarding Prigozhin's condition or location. The situation has prompted Igor Rudenya, the governor of the Tver region, to assume "personal control" over the response to the plane crash.

Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

This development was confirmed by Rudenya's press department, which also mentioned that the aircraft involved was a civilian one. The incident has led to heightened interest and concerns about Prigozhin's potential involvement in the crash and his current status.