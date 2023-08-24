Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

    The Russian government's aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, has indicated that a person sharing Yevgeny Prigozhin's name was among the passengers on the crashed plane. As of now, there is no clarity regarding Prigozhin's condition or location.

    Not surprised': US President Biden, other world leaders react to possible death of Yevgeny Prigozhin AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    The crash of a private jet north of Moscow has brought Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of Wagner mercenary group, into the spotlight. The Russian authorities have disclosed that Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on the ill-fated plane, which claimed the lives of all ten people on board. However, there is yet to be confirmation of whether Prigozhin was indeed on the flight.

    Known as a prominent challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's authority, Prigozhin's potential involvement in the crash has garnered attention. In response to the news, US President Joe Biden expressed that he is "not surprised" by the possibility of Prigozhin's demise in the plane crash.

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

    President Biden commented, "I don't know for a fact what happened, but I'm not surprised. There's not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind. But I don’t know enough to know the answer." While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain uncertain, there are speculations regarding its implications. Mykhaylo Podolyak, an aide to the President of Ukraine, took to social media to share his thoughts on the incident. He suggested that the plane crash, which occurred two months after a coup attempt, might be a message from the Kremlin to those displaying disloyalty.

    Podolyak wrote, "The demonstrative elimination of Prigozhin and the Wagner command two months after the coup attempt is a signal from Putin to Russia’s elites ahead of the 2024 elections. 'Beware! Disloyalty equals death'." The incident has sparked discussions about potential motives and political messages associated with the plane crash.

    The Russian government's aviation agency, Rosaviatsia, has indicated that a person sharing Yevgeny Prigozhin's name was among the passengers on the crashed plane. As of now, there is no clarity regarding Prigozhin's condition or location. The situation has prompted Igor Rudenya, the governor of the Tver region, to assume "personal control" over the response to the plane crash.

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    This development was confirmed by Rudenya's press department, which also mentioned that the aircraft involved was a civilian one. The incident has led to heightened interest and concerns about Prigozhin's potential involvement in the crash and his current status.

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WATCH Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin snt

    WATCH: Dramatic videos of plane crash in Russia that killed Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Report

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in private plane crash near Moscow

    Here is how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan 3 budget being less than Interstellar gcw

    Here's how Elon Musk reacted to Chandrayaan-3's budget being less than Interstellar

    Chandrayaan 3 landing: Former Pak minister who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it 'historic' AJR

    Chandrayaan-3 landing: Former Pak minister who mocked ISRO now praises moon mission, calls it 'historic'

    Recent Stories

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history RBA

    Adipurush Vs Chandrayaan 3: Prabhas' film gets trolled for their budget after India moonwalked into history

    Chandrayaan 3: 'India took a walk on the moon!' Pragyan rover exits landing module

    'India took a walk on the Moon...' Pragyan rover exits Chandrayaan-3 landing module

    Kerala news live 24 August 2023 major highlights developments anr

    Kerala News LIVE: National Film Awards 2022 to be announced today

    Petrol Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities AJR

    Petrol, Diesel price today, August 24: Check latest rates in Bengaluru, Noida and other cities

    Netflix first Pakistani Original: Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details RBA

    Netflix's first Pakistani Original series: Fawad Khan-Mahira Khan, all set to debut on OTT soon; read details

    Recent Videos

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon
    Chandrayaan 3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Moon: From studying lunar quakes to scanning distant planets

    Video Icon
    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon