    Who was Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary boss who dared to take on Vladimir Putin?

    Prigozhin's journey from humble beginnings as a hot dog vendor to the nickname "Putin's Chef" was well-documented, along with his involvement in the Wagner Group's activities during Russia's invasion of Ukraine and accusations of human rights violations in Africa.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 11:38 PM IST

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of Russia's Wagner Group mercenary force, has been reportedly killed in a private plane crash north of Moscow. Previously a low-profile businessman with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prigozhin gained international attention during Russia's conflict in Ukraine when he led the Wagner mercenary force. Here's everything you need to know about Yevgeny Prigozhin

    Rebel Mercenary Boss

    At 62 years old, Prigozhin, owner of the Kremlin-affiliated Wagner Group, voiced strong criticism of Russia's conduct in the war and even called for an armed uprising against the country's defence minister. This led to a criminal investigation and calls for his arrest by Russian security services. However, all charges against Prigozhin and other participants in the uprising were dropped, citing a cessation of criminal activities. Notably, organizing an armed revolt in Russia carries a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

    From Hot Dog Vendor to 'Putin's Chef'

    Before entering Putin's inner circle, Prigozhin worked as a hot dog vendor in Putin's hometown, St. Petersburg. Having a criminal record for fraud and theft from the Soviet era, he spent over a decade in prison. He later established a successful fast-food business in the 1990s. With expertise in the hospitality industry, he opened an upscale restaurant in St. Petersburg frequented by Putin, leading to his transition from KGB work to local politics. Prigozhin earned the nickname "Putin's chef" due to his company's catering services for the Kremlin. He expanded into media and ran an infamous internet "troll factory," leading to his indictment in the US for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

    Wagner Group Leadership

    Prigozhin is known for his association with the Wagner Group, a Russian mercenary organization that played a prominent role in capturing key Ukrainian towns like Bakhmut. As regular Russian soldiers faced significant casualties and failures, Wagner's presence in the conflict became more apparent. Prigozhin personally visited Russian prisons to recruit fighters, offering them pardons in exchange for six months of service with Wagner on the front lines.

    Private Wars

    At the age of 62, Prigozhin reportedly founded, oversaw, and financed the secretive private mercenary firm, Wagner, in early 2023. Wagner cooperated with the Russian military during the invasion of Ukraine. Western nations and UN experts have accused Wagner mercenaries of human rights violations in Africa, particularly in the Central African Republic, Libya, and Mali.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
