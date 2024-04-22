Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    North Korea has fired ballistic missile into ocean in its latest weapons launch, claims South Korea

    On Monday, South Korea's military reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters, adding to a recent string of weapons launches by the North.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 22, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

    While South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff confirmed the launch on Monday, they provided no further details regarding the missile's range or trajectory.

    In recent months, North Korea has intensified its weapons testing, showcasing its growing military capabilities amidst stalled diplomatic relations with the United States and South Korea.

    Last Saturday, North Korea declared the testing of a “super-large” cruise missile warhead and a new anti-aircraft missile in a western coastal area, underscoring its ongoing military advancements.

    Speculation has arisen that North Korea might engage in significant provocations, such as a prohibited satellite launch, to coincide with key state anniversaries this month, including the April 15 birthday of state founder Kim Il Sung and the April 25 founding anniversary of the North’s military.

    South Korea’s military indicated on Monday that evidence suggests North Korea is preparing for its second spy satellite launch, although there are currently no indications of an imminent launch.

    Last Updated Apr 22, 2024, 12:09 PM IST
