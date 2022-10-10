Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nobel Prize for Economics awarded to 3 US-based economists 'for research on banks, financial crises'

    Nobel prize for economics was awarded to Ben S. Bernanke, Douglas W. Diamond and Philip H. Dybvig at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences. The US based researchers were given the prestigious award for their work on banks and financial crises.

    Nobel Prize 2022 for Economics awarded to 3 US based economists for research on banks financial crises gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 3:53 PM IST

    The Nobel Prize 2022 for Economics has been granted to three US-based economists "for research on banking and financial crises". The rewards are worth 10 million Swedish kronor (almost $900,000) and will be awarded on December 10.

    The work of Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig has been critical to subsequent research that has improved our knowledge of banks, bank regulation, banking crises, and how financial crises should be managed, according to the academy's statement.

    Also Read | Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Unlike the other prizes, the economics award was founded by the Swedish central bank in Alfred Nobel's memory rather than by his will in 1895. The first winner was selected in 1969. Last year, half of the award went to David Card for his research on how the minimum wage, immigration and education affect the labor market. Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens each received half of the prize for their suggestions on how to examine problems that don't readily lend themselves to conventional scientific approaches.

    The Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Oct. 3 with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for unlocking secrets of Neanderthal DNA that provided key insights into our immune system.

    Also Read | French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

    For their work on quantum physics, three scientists—Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser, and Austrian Anton Zeilinger—shared the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday. For their work on click chemistry, Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K. Barry Sharpless, as well as Danish scientist Morten Meldal, were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 3:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Freedom being misused: EAM Jaishankar opens up on anti-India activities in Canada - adt

    Freedom being misused: EAM Jaishankar opens up on anti-India activities in Canada

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces AJR

    'For years, west providing weapons to Pakistan': EAM S Jaishankar defends Russian arms used by Indian forces

    Mexico mass poisoning Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill third incident in 2 weeks gcw

    Mexico mass poisoning: Over 50 school students mysteriously fall ill, third incident in 2 weeks

    Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record - gps

    Watch: Lithuania stunt rider executes longest no-hands wheelie; breaks an Indian's record

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating - adt

    Pak Army chief Gen Bajwa stresses on need for regional peace; warns price of status quo will be devastating

    Recent Stories

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday RBA

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday Special: Big B likely to visit Tirupati temple on his 80th birthday

    Communal violence erupts in West Bengal's Mominpur, Kolkata Police arrest BJP leaders AJR

    Communal violence erupts in West Bengal's Mominpur, Kolkata Police arrest BJP leaders

    Freedom being misused: EAM Jaishankar opens up on anti-India activities in Canada - adt

    Freedom being misused: EAM Jaishankar opens up on anti-India activities in Canada

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for sur

    Here are 9 signs of midlife crisis you should look out for

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Mohammad Rizwan adjudged ICC Player of the Month for September-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur, Mohammad Rizwan adjudged ICC Player of the Month for September

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon