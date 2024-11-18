Chinese Flying Taxi Company EHang Expected To Report Strong Revenue Growth In Q3: Retail Sentiment Soars

EHang Holdings Limited ($EH), an autonomous aerial-vehicle technology company, is scheduled to report its third-quarter results before the market opens on Monday.

Analysts, on average, expect Guangzhou, China-based EHang to report a loss per share of $0.12, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.08. The consensus, however, calls for revenue of $16.29 million, up from $4.20 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Nasdaq-listed EHang shares have lost about 1.50% for the year-to-date. The stock ended Friday’s session down 0.18% at $16.55.

EHang’s flagship product is the EH216-S, which has obtained “world’s first-type” certificate, production certificate and standard airworthiness certificate for pilotless electric vehicle take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL) issued by the Civil Administration of China.

Earlier this month, the company announced a deal with China’s Sunriver Culture and Tourism to supply 50 units of the former’s EH216-S, or similar pilotless passenger-carrying aircraft, with an initial order for 5 units, for aerial tourism use cases.

During the quarter, the Chinese urban air mobility (UAM) company completed its debut passenger flight in Thailand and its first flight in Brazil.

EHang recently snagged over $22 million in strategic investment from two investors, namely Zhuhai Empower Electric Co., and an institutional investor from the Middle East.

Users on the Stockwits platform are mostly bullish on the stock. As the company expands geographically, revenue growth will be remarkable, a user commented.

Another predicted a reversal in the negative stock trend, citing technicals, and also rising institutional ownership. According to Nasdaq data, institutions hold 14.52% of the total outstanding shares.

Latest Videos