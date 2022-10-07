Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

    Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Here's what we know about them.

    Nobel Peace Prize 2022 for rights advocates in Ukraine Russia and Belarus gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 7, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded on Friday to Belarusian human rights activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial, and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties.

    "The Nobel Peace Prize laureates are representatives of civil society in their own countries.They have long supported the right to criticise power and preserve people' fundamental rights," the Norwegian Nobel Committee stated in its citation.

    "They have made an excellent effort to record war crimes, human rights violations, and power abuse. They highlight the importance of civic society to peace and democracy," it added.

    About Memorial: 

    Memorial was founded in 1987 by human rights advocates in the former Soviet Union who sought to guarantee that the victims of communist persecution were never forgotten. Memorial is based on the notion that confronting past crimes is essential in preventing new ones.  The organisation has also been in the forefront of efforts to fight militarism and promote human rights and rule-of-law government.

    About Ales Bialiatski:

    Bialiatski was a key figure in the democratic movement that arose in Belarus in the mid-1980s. In his own nation, he has dedicated his life to fostering democracy and peaceful growth. In 1996, he formed the organisation Viasna. Viasna grew into a broad-based human rights organisation that recorded and denounced the use of torture against political detainees by the state. The government has often attempted to suppress Ales Bialiatski. He has been jailed without trial since 2020. Mr Bialiatski has not given up his campaign for human rights and democracy in Belarus, despite enormous personal hardship.

    About The Center for Civil Liberties:

    The Center for Civil Liberties was established to advance human rights and democracy in Ukraine. It has chosen a stance to boost Ukrainian civil society and put pressure on the authorities to transform Ukraine into a fully fledged democracy. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the institute has been working to detect and document Russian atrocities against the Ukrainian people. The centre is a trailblazer in bringing criminals accountable for their actions.

     

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2022, 2:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thailand mass shooting Who was Panya Khamrab the ex cop who killed at least 34 people gcw

    Thailand mass shooting: Who was Panya Khamrab, the ex-cop who killed 34 people?

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature gcw

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report AJR

    Over 30 killed in Thailand day-care shooting; gunman then kills family, self: All you need to know

    Have to show up be my best Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce gcw

    'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    Recent Stories

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10 know pre booking amount time other details gcw

    Tata Tiago EV bookings to begin on October 10; know pre-booking amount, time, other details

    Watch Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; three including female cop injured - adt

    Watch: Women passengers ugly fight in Mumbai local over seating arrangement; female cop injured

    Aam Aadmi Party minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    'Don't worship Hindu gods...' AAP in the dock over Delhi mass conversion event

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners AJR

    Vande Bharat gets 'nose job' after collision with buffaloes; FIR against cattle owners

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts-ayh

    Zaheer Khan turns 44: A look at his 5 lesser-known facts

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Love spending time at the wicket - Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Love spending time at the wicket' - Sanju Samson

    Video Icon
    Air Force Day 2022 IAF at 90 Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    IAF@90: Guardians of the sky, pride of the nation

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon