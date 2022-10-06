French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the Nobel Literature Prize. She was honoured "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the jury said.

Ernaux, whose name has circulated in Nobel speculation for several years, is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901.

Ernaux will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $911,400). Last year, the award went to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose work focuses on the plight of refugees and exile, colonialism and racism.

The prize in medicine recognising a scientist who unearthed the mysteries of Neanderthal DNA started off a week of Nobel Prize announcements on Monday. Three scientists shared the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for demonstrating that even when separated, small particles may maintain contact.

Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing methods of joining molecules that may be used to construct more tailored medications. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

