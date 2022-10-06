Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature

    French author Annie Ernaux, known for her deceptively simple novels drawing on personal experience of class and gender, won the Nobel Literature Prize. She was honoured "for the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory", the jury said.

    French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize 2022 in Literature gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Oct 6, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    The Nobel Prize in Literature has been presented to French novelist Annie Ernaux this year. The Nobel committee recognised Ernaux, 82, for "the boldness and clinical clarity with which she discovers the origins, estrangements, and collective constraints of personal memory." The award was revealed Thursday in Stockholm, Sweden by Mats Malm, permanent secretary of the Swedish Academy.

    Ernaux, whose name has circulated in Nobel speculation for several years, is the 17th woman to win the prestigious prize, out of 119 literature laureates since the first Nobel was awarded in 1901.

    Also Read | Nobel Prize 2022: Svante Pääbo bags award in medicine for 'discoveries concerning human evolution'

    Ernaux will receive the Nobel from King Carl XVI Gustaf at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel who created the prizes in his last will and testament.

    The Nobel Prize comes with a medal and a prize sum of 10 million Swedish kronor (about $911,400). Last year, the award went to Tanzanian-born novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose work focuses on the plight of refugees and exile, colonialism and racism.

    Also Read | Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

    The prize in medicine recognising a scientist who unearthed the mysteries of Neanderthal DNA started off a week of Nobel Prize announcements on Monday. Three scientists shared the Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for demonstrating that even when separated, small particles may maintain contact.

    Three scientists were awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry on Wednesday for developing methods of joining molecules that may be used to construct more tailored medications. They continue with chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Oct. 10.

    Also Read | Nobel Prize 2021: Scientists David Julius, Ardem Patapoutian win for their work on sensing touch, temperature

    Last Updated Oct 6, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case - adt

    Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann seeks high-level probe in California Sikh family murder case

    At least 28 dead in gun-knife attack at pre-school daycare centre in Thailand: Report AJR

    Over 30 killed in Thailand day-care shooting; gunman then kills family, self: All you need to know

    Have to show up be my best Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce gcw

    'Have to show up, be my best': Melinda Gates on working with Bill Gates after divorce

    20 year old Indian American student killed in United States roommate held gcw

    20-year-old Indian-American student killed in US, roommate held

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: All 4 found dead in Orchard, cops say

    Recent Stories

    Katrina Kaif Ishan Khattar Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Phone Bhoot trailer to drop on THIS date drb

    Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishan Khattar-starrer ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer to drop on THIS date

    JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 6 registration begins today; know process, important dates - adt

    JEECUP Counseling 2022 Round 6 registration begins today; know process, important dates

    Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13 netizens react gcw

    Flipkart delivers iPhone 14 to a customer instead of iPhone 13; netizens react

    Maintain your cholesterol level by following these natural ways sur

    Maintain your cholesterol level by following these natural ways

    Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning AJR

    Tamil Nadu: 3 boys die, 11 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow/1st ODI: Essential series for standby ICC T20 World Cup players - Shikhar Dhawan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Lucknow ODI: 'Essential series for standby T20 World Cup players' - Dhawan

    Video Icon
    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Cold and cough syrups made by Haryana-based firm linked to death of 66 kids in Gambia

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Exclusive: Videos shot moments before avalanche struck Draupadi ka Danda-II

    Video Icon
    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower Neetu Kapoor Karishma Kapoor Shaheen Bhatt in attendance drb

    Alia Bhatt glows in yellow for her baby shower; Neetu Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt in attendance

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon