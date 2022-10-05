Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless bag Nobel Prize for 'click, bioorthogonal chemistry'

    The prestigious Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the year 2022 was awarded to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless jointly “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” Sharpless has won a Nobel prize for the second time, only the fifth individual to achieve such a feat. He had won the chemistry Nobel in 2001 as well.

    Nobel Prize 2022 Carolyn Bertozzi Morten Meldal Barry Sharpless bag award for click bioorthogonal chemistry gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 5, 2022, 3:39 PM IST

    Nobel prize in chemistry was awarded to Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless on Wednesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm "for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry."

    "Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Carolyn Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

    Sharpless has won a Nobel prize for the second time, only the fifth individual to achieve such a feat. He had won the chemistry Nobel in 2001 as well.

    Also Read | Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

    The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

    Last year, scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan were given the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering an inventive and ecologically friendlier technique to manufacture molecules, which the Nobel panel stated is "already benefitting humankind enormously."

    Also read: Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

    A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA. Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Bank President David Malpass lauds India, says its support to poor during COVID-19 remarkable AJR

    World Bank President David Malpass lauds India, says its support to poor during COVID-19 remarkable

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    South Korea fires ballistic missile to warn North, ends up spooking its own people

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt s help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine gcw

    Andhra doctor seeks Modi govt's help to rescue pet panther and jaguar from Ukraine

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing AJR

    California Sikh family kidnap case: Person of interest in custody, 4 victims still missing

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to f off gcw

    Why Ukraine diplomat told Elon Musk to ‘f*** off’

    Recent Stories

    football uefa champions league UCL 2022-23: We played a match with great intensity - Antonio Conte after Tottenham Hotspur draw to Eintracht Frankfurt-ayh

    UCL 2022-23: 'We played a match with great intensity' - Conte after Tottenham's draw to Frankfurt

    No talks with Pakistan, Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism: Union Home Minister Amit Shah AJR

    No talks with Pakistan, Modi govt won't tolerate terrorism: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

    Mumbais Reliance Hospital receives threat call; threats against members of Ambani family - adt

    Mumbai's Reliance Hospital receives threat call; threats against members of Ambani family

    Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how - gps

    Ola electric scooter turns saviour during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat; Find out how

    Google Pixel 7 Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6 When and how to watch event live gcw

    Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 Pro to launch on October 6: When and how to watch event live?

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, 3rd T20I: In terms of Jasprit Bumrah replacement for ICC T20 World Cup, we are looking at options - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Indore T20I: 'In terms of Bumrah's replacement, we are looking at options' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    On CCTV: Horrific crash on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link

    Video Icon
    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    TRS leader seen distributing liquor bottles and chicken day before KCR rebrands party as national outfit

    Video Icon
    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru RBA

    Durga Puja 2022: BARSHA celebrates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'; with biggest Durga Idol of Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    We have been able to signal our intent and state of readiness along LAC: IAF chief

    Video Icon