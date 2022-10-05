Carolyn Bertozzi, Morten Meldal, Barry Sharpless bag Nobel Prize for 'click, bioorthogonal chemistry'

The prestigious Nobel Prize for Chemistry for the year 2022 was awarded to Carolyn R Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K Barry Sharpless jointly “for the development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry.” Sharpless has won a Nobel prize for the second time, only the fifth individual to achieve such a feat. He had won the chemistry Nobel in 2001 as well.

"Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal have laid the foundation for a functional form of chemistry – click chemistry – in which molecular building blocks snap together quickly and efficiently. Carolyn Bertozzi has taken click chemistry to a new dimension and started utilising it in living organisms," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said in a statement.

The prizes carry a cash award of 10 million Swedish kronor (nearly USD 900,000) and will be handed out on December 10. The money comes from a bequest left by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

Last year, scientists Benjamin List and David WC MacMillan were given the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for discovering an inventive and ecologically friendlier technique to manufacture molecules, which the Nobel panel stated is "already benefitting humankind enormously."

A week of Nobel Prize announcements kicked off Monday with the award in medicine honoring a scientist who unlocked the secrets of Neanderthal DNA. Three scientists jointly won the prize in physics Tuesday for showing that tiny particles can retain a connection with each other even when separated.