Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger awarded Nobel prize in Physics

The award also comes at a time when the Covid pandemic placed the medical research at centre stage. The announcement will be followed by Nobel Prizes for chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The Nobel Prize in Physics 2022 was awarded to Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger on Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

In 2021, the prize was awarded to three scientists- Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi- for their work in explaining and predicting complex forces of nature which aided understanding of climate change.

The Nobel Prize announcements kicked off on Monday with Swedish scientist Svante Paabo receiving the award in medicine for his discoveries on Neanderthal DNA.

Through the week, the prize will be awarded for chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday while the economics award will be given on October 10.

On Monday, the Nobel Prizes 2022 for medicine or physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Pääbo. Svante was given the award "for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution," the Nobel Prize committee said.

Considered the most prestigious prize in the scientific world, it is awarded by the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($900,357).

The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on October 10.