Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

The Nobel Prize 2022 has begun with the announcement of the medicine award. The awards will kick start with the medicine award on Monday and will be followed by the physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

The announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 is scheduled for Friday. The economics award will be announced on October 10.

Here's all you need to know about Nobel Prize 2022:

Who founded the Nobel Prize?

Prominent chemist, inventor, and philanthropist Alfred Bernhard Nobel is well known for inventing dynamite, which was patented in 1867. It was in 1888 when several newspapers erroneously published obituaries of Alfred after the death of his brother.

Who decides about the winner?

The judges who decide the winner of the Nobel Prize are prohibited from discussing their deliberations for 50 years. So, it is very unlikely that common people will get to know about the winners before the announcement. However, sometimes, the information does get leaked.

Who can nominate a candidate?

From university professors to previous Nobel laureates, there are thousands of people who are eligible for nominations. While the nominations are usually kept secret, at times people who submit nominations announce their suggestions.

Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway

While the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway, the other awards related to the Nobel are handed out in Sweden. This is apparently how Alfred Nobel wanted it.

According to Alfred Nobel, the prize should go to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."