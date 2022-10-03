Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know

    While the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway, the other awards related to the Nobel are handed out in Sweden. This is apparently how Alfred Nobel wanted it.

    Nobel Prize 2022: Winners to be announced from today; All you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    The Nobel Prize 2022 has begun with the announcement of the medicine award. The awards will kick start with the medicine award on Monday and will be followed by the physics on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday.

    The announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize 2022 is scheduled for Friday. The economics award will be announced on October 10.

    Also read: Study reveals how COVID damages the heart; may lead to better treatments

    Here's all you need to know about Nobel Prize 2022:

    Who founded the Nobel Prize?

    Prominent chemist, inventor, and philanthropist Alfred Bernhard Nobel is well known for inventing dynamite, which was patented in 1867. It was in 1888 when several newspapers erroneously published obituaries of Alfred after the death of his brother.

    Also read: Are you being gaslighted in your relationship? Here are some ways to recognise and deal with it

    Who decides about the winner?

    The judges who decide the winner of the Nobel Prize are prohibited from discussing their deliberations for 50 years. So, it is very unlikely that common people will get to know about the winners before the announcement. However, sometimes, the information does get leaked.

    Who can nominate a candidate?

    From university professors to previous Nobel laureates, there are thousands of people who are eligible for nominations. While the nominations are usually kept secret, at times people who submit nominations announce their suggestions.

    Also read: Love Guide: Want to make your relationship an everlasting one? Here are some tips that can be helpful

    Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway

    While the Nobel Peace Prize is presented in Norway, the other awards related to the Nobel are handed out in Sweden. This is apparently how Alfred Nobel wanted it.

    According to Alfred Nobel, the prize should go to "the person who shall have done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses."

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 3:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Study reveals how COVID damages the heart; may lead to better treatments - adt

    Study reveals how COVID damages the heart; may lead to better treatments

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam drb

    Want a natural glow? Apply these 5 things after taking face steam

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from October 3 to October 9 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from October 3 to October 9

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from October 3 to October 9 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from October 3 to October 9

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for October 3 to October 9 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for October 3 to October 9

    Recent Stories

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera 5000mAh battery launched is it worth buying gcw

    Moto G72 with 108MP rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched; Should you buy it?

    Whats cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski Find out sur

    What's cooking between Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski ? Find out

    Richa Chadha Ali Fazal dance to Ambarsariya on their sangeet watch the adorable video here drb

    Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal dance to ‘Ambarsariya’ on their sangeet; watch the adorable video here

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion - adt

    UK PM Liz Truss reverses her position on 45% tax cut for wealthiest to prevent rebellion

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health updates: Veteran SP leader shifted to critical care unit of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health updates: Veteran SP leader shifted to critical care unit

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon