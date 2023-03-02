Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit

    The major point upon which all G20 Foreign Ministers were seen to be having a difference of opinion was the Ukraine war. According to media reports, China and Russia objected to the Chair's summary, which said: "The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 5:49 PM IST

    The G20 Foreign Ministers' Summit ended on Thursday with a Chair's summary rather than a joint communique as the member states differed on issues like the war in Ukraine and the charter of the United Nations. 

    The major point upon which all G20 Foreign Ministers were seen to be having a difference of opinion was the Ukraine war. According to media reports, China and Russia objected to the Chair's summary, which said: "The war in Ukraine has further adversely impacted the global economy. There was a discussion on the issue. We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, which, in Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote (141 votes for, 5 against, 35 abstentions, 12 absent) deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine." 

    "Most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy – constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks. There were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions. Recognizing that the G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy."

    Further, there was objection to another point on peaceful resolution of conflict. The Chair's summary noted, "It is essential to uphold international law and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. This includes defending all the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and adhering to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians and infrastructure in armed conflicts. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war."

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 5:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

    Blame LGBTQ+ people for Turkey-Syria earthquake aftershocks, says top Israeli Rabbi

    Miraculous Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH snt

    Miraculous! Siberian husky rescued from under Turkey earthquake rubble after 23 days - WATCH

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home Here is what we know gcw

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle asked to vacate Frogmore Cottage home?

    PM Narendra Modi opening remarks at G20 Foreign Ministers meeting

    PM Modi to G20 Foreign Ministers: 'Global governance has failed... Multilateralism is in crisis'

    Opinion China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    China is outmanoeuvring India on the battlefield; here's how

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt

    UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern - adt

    UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern

    election 2023 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: BJP's gamechanger in the northeast snt

    Himanta Biswa Sarma: BJP's gamechanger in the northeast

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said vma

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said

    India vs Australi, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3rd Test Steven Smith one-handed catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Smith's one-handed catch to dismiss Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon