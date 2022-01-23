  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid Omicron restrictions

    After a cluster of nine instances of the Omicron form revealed community transmission from the North to South islands following a wedding, New Zealand will implement mask laws and ban gatherings beginning at midnight on Sunday.

    New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern cancels her wedding amid Omicron restrictions gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Zealand, First Published Jan 23, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, has delayed her wedding as the country implements new limitations to curb the spread of the Covid-19 omicron strain in the population, she informed reporters. After a cluster of nine instances of the omicron form revealed community transmission from the North to South islands following a wedding, New Zealand will implement mask laws and ban gatherings beginning at midnight on Sunday. A family flew from Auckland, New Zealand's capital, to a wedding on the South Island attended by 100 guests. The entire family, as well as a flight attendant, tested positive.


    Under the Covid-19 protection framework, New Zealand will shift to a red setting, with increased mask-wearing and a cap of 100 customers indoors in hospitality settings and events like weddings, or 25 individuals if venues do not use vaccination passes, Ardern said. "My wedding will not take place," she told reporters, adding that she was sorry for anyone who was in a similar situation. When reporters asked Ardern how she felt about her wedding cancellation, she said, "Such is life."

    She said, "I am no different from, dare I say, hundreds of other New Zealanders who have had much more severe effects from the epidemic, the most heartbreaking of which being the inability to be with a loved one when they are critically sick. That will far outweigh any grief I may feel." Since March 2020, New Zealand's borders have been closed to immigrants. Concerns over an Omicron epidemic in neighbouring Australia prompted the administration to postpone plans for a gradual reopening from mid-January to the end of February.

    Under certain conditions, people who can go to New Zealand must apply to remain in state-run quarantine facilities. The government halted providing new seats last week due to an increase in the number of persons arriving with Omicron. Approximately 94 per cent of New Zealand's population over the age of 12 is completely immunised, and approximately 56 per cent of those eligible have received booster injections.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Spicy viral social media One Chip Challenge hospitalises multiple students in California-dnm

    Spicy viral social media ‘One Chip Challenge’ hospitalises multiple students in California

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people-dnm

    Indian embassy in US sends consular team to coordinate, render assistance regarding 4 dead people

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border-dnm

    Four Indians, including baby and teen freeze to death near US-Canada border

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    China counters India's BrahMos deal, donates military aid to Philippines worth $20 million

    Pakistan blast: At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in Lahore's Anarkali area-dnm

    Pakistan blast: At least 3 killed, over 20 injured in Lahore's Anarkali area

    Recent Stories

    Mamata Banerjee appeal to PM Modi Declare Netaji birthday as a national holiday gcw

    Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee's appeal to PM Modi

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Promote female entrepreneurs, tax holidays and more

    Budget 2022 Wishlist: Promote female entrepreneurs, tax holidays and more

    Republic Day 2022 PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate gcw

    Republic Day 2022: PM Modi to unveil hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

    PM Modi President Kovind pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary gcw

    PM Modi, President Kovind pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts RCB

    How to treat children with orthopedic diseases; expert shares some important facts

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day-dnm

    Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy contingent practices March past during rehearsals of big day

    Video Icon
    Citing threat to financial stability Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Citing threat to financial stability, Russia proposes ban on use and mining of cryptocurrencies

    Video Icon
    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Sputnik V vaccine shows higher Omicron-specific antibodies than Pfizer, reveals study

    Video Icon
    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Amar Jawan Jyoti row: Veterans call 'merging' of flames 'true tribute to fallen heroes'

    Video Icon
    explained why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace sinking Jakarta

    Explained: Why Indonesia will build whole new capital called Nusantara to replace ‘sinking’ Jakarta

    Video Icon