Kumbh Mela authority plans luxury cruises for devotees: Proposal awaiting approval

The Mela Authority has already sent a proposal to the District Magistrate of Varanasi for approval, and a decision is anticipated soon. If all proceeds as planned, the Nishadraj Cruise, equipped with ultra-modern amenities, is expected to arrive in Prayagraj via waterways by December 5.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:10 PM IST

The Yogi government is steadfast in its commitment to making Mahakumbh 2025 the most grand and divine celebration of Sanatan Dharma to date. With a focus on ensuring both the convenience and spiritual experience of devotees visiting Prayagraj, innovative efforts are underway to make this event truly unforgettable. Among these initiatives, plans are being finalized to introduce a state-of-the-art cruise service from Kashi to Prayagraj ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on December 13. 

The Mela Authority has already sent a proposal to the District Magistrate of Varanasi for approval, and a decision is anticipated soon. If all proceeds as planned, the Nishadraj Cruise, equipped with ultra-modern amenities, is expected to arrive in Prayagraj via waterways by December 5. Efforts are also in progress to bring the Alaknanda and Vivekananda cruises, which are poised to become major attractions during the Mahakumbh.

The double-engine government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is determined to make Mahakumbh 2025 the grandest Kumbh in history. The decision to introduce luxury cruises highlights this vision. 

The Nishadraj Cruise is planned to be showcased during the Prime Minister’s visit, reflecting the seamless blend of tradition and modernity in the Mahakumbh preparations. Following the anticipated approval from the District Magistrate of Varanasi, the cruise operator is expected to commence preparations to send the vessel to Prayagraj. The Mela Authority aims to have the cruise operational by early December.

The cruises set to feature in the Mahakumbh are fully air-conditioned, pollution-free, and powered by electric engines, ensuring an eco-friendly experience. The *Nishadraj Cruise* can comfortably accommodate over 100 passengers, offering excellent onboard amenities, including dining options and LED displays for enhanced viewing. Passengers can enjoy live views of iconic sites like the Sangam, historic temples, religious landmarks, and Akharas during their journey.  

ADM Mela, Vivek Chaturvedi has emphasized the meticulous preparations underway to facilitate the arrival and operation of these ultra-modern cruises. He said, "Security arrangements, including special SPG squads, are also being fortified to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all visitors. These cruises promise to be a unique blend of spirituality and luxury, adding a remarkable dimension to Mahakumbh 2025."

