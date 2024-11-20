'People's Choice 2024': CM Yogi promises world-class upgrades for UP destinations

Participants can also take selfies at designated selfie points and upload them to the campaign portal. The individual making the most significant contribution to the campaign will receive an attractive prize.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, launched the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India's "Dekho Apna Desh - People's Choice 2024" campaign from Ayodhya.

The mega campaign, running until November 25, 2024, invites participation from the general public, public representatives, and officers to vote for their favorite tourist destination in the state.

Participants can also take selfies at designated selfie points and upload them to the campaign portal. The individual making the most significant contribution to the campaign will receive an attractive prize.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is establishing a strong presence on the global tourism map. In 2023 alone, the state welcomed over 48 crore tourists, which is nearly double its population.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh, the land of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, and Lord Buddha, consistently attracts the highest number of domestic tourists in the country.

“Efforts are ongoing to boost foreign tourist arrivals as well. Tourist facilities, including roadside hotels, dhabas, wedding venues, and other amenities, are being expanded to provide visitors with a unique experience. At the same time, significant progress is being made in enhancing connectivity.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government is running the "Dekho Apna Desh - People's Choice 2024" campaign as a ‘Maha Abhiyan’ to gather public opinion on the state’s top tourist destinations.

“The goal is to identify the best religious, spiritual, cultural, historical, natural heritage, and places associated with Lord Gautam Buddha. This feedback will guide efforts to develop these locations into world-class tourist destinations,” he said.

As part of the Mahabhiyan, participants, including students, youth tourism club members, teachers, officers, public representatives, and the general public, are invited to scan the QR code and fill out the form on the portal to share their favorite tourist destinations. Additionally, the form asks for details on recent visits and upcoming travel plans, along with other relevant information.

In addition to scanning the QR code, participants can also directly fill out the form using this link.

Selfie points are being set up at major locations across each district. Participants can take selfies and upload photos and reels through the QR code. The person who makes the most significant contribution to the Mahabhiyan will be rewarded.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that all District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners have been instructed to ensure the success of this campaign. Influencers, bloggers, and other contributors have been included in the campaign to maximize its impact and reach.

