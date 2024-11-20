'People's Choice 2024': CM Yogi promises world-class upgrades for UP destinations

Participants can also take selfies at designated selfie points and upload them to the campaign portal. The individual making the most significant contribution to the campaign will receive an attractive prize.

People Choice 2024': CM Yogi promises world-class upgrades for UP destinations AJR
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 7:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 7:04 PM IST

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Wednesday, launched the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India's "Dekho Apna Desh - People's Choice 2024" campaign from Ayodhya.

The mega campaign, running until November 25, 2024, invites participation from the general public, public representatives, and officers to vote for their favorite tourist destination in the state. 

Participants can also take selfies at designated selfie points and upload them to the campaign portal. The individual making the most significant contribution to the campaign will receive an attractive prize.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Uttar Pradesh is establishing a strong presence on the global tourism map. In 2023 alone, the state welcomed over 48 crore tourists, which is nearly double its population.”

He added that Uttar Pradesh, the land of Lord Shri Ram, Shri Krishna, and Lord Buddha, consistently attracts the highest number of domestic tourists in the country. 

“Efforts are ongoing to boost foreign tourist arrivals as well. Tourist facilities, including roadside hotels, dhabas, wedding venues, and other amenities, are being expanded to provide visitors with a unique experience. At the same time, significant progress is being made in enhancing connectivity.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government is running the "Dekho Apna Desh - People's Choice 2024" campaign as a ‘Maha Abhiyan’ to gather public opinion on the state’s top tourist destinations. 

“The goal is to identify the best religious, spiritual, cultural, historical, natural heritage, and places associated with Lord Gautam Buddha. This feedback will guide efforts to develop these locations into world-class tourist destinations,” he said.

As part of the Mahabhiyan, participants, including students, youth tourism club members, teachers, officers, public representatives, and the general public, are invited to scan the QR code and fill out the form on the portal to share their favorite tourist destinations. Additionally, the form asks for details on recent visits and upcoming travel plans, along with other relevant information.

In addition to scanning the QR code, participants can also directly fill out the form using this link.

Selfie points are being set up at major locations across each district. Participants can take selfies and upload photos and reels through the QR code. The person who makes the most significant contribution to the Mahabhiyan will be rewarded.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh mentioned that all District Magistrates and Divisional Commissioners have been instructed to ensure the success of this campaign. Influencers, bloggers, and other contributors have been included in the campaign to maximize its impact and reach.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Not Mumbai or Ahmedabad but Agra could be leading choice for India to host 2036 Summer Olympics shk

Not Mumbai or Ahmedabad but Agra could be leading choice for India to host 2036 Summer Olympics

BJP-Sena-NCP alliance to retain Maharashtra; NDA to wrest Jharkhand. What different Exit Polls predict? shk

BJP-Sena-NCP alliance to retain Maharashtra; NDA to wrest Jharkhand. What different Exit Polls predict?

Kumbh Mela authority plans luxury cruises for devotees: Proposal awaiting approval AJR

Kumbh Mela authority plans luxury cruises for devotees: Proposal awaiting approval

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala AJR

VINBAX 2024: Indian, Vietnamese forces sharpen joint operations in Ambala

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics AJR

Rajnath Singh, Admiral Dong Jun discuss post-disengagement border dynamics

Recent Stories

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries RBA

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon