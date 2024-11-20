'Where will Pakistanis beg?': Indians troll Pak nationals after reports claim UAE visa ban

The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates has rejected media reports about the UAE government sharing documents on visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals, calling them “factually incorrect”.

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 6:31 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 6:38 PM IST

The Embassy of Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates has rejected media reports about the UAE government sharing documents on visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals, calling them “factually incorrect”. The clarification was issued after widespread reports suggested heightened scrutiny and specific limitations for Pakistanis.

According to the embassy, no such discriminatory measures have been introduced, and visa processing remains unaffected for Pakistani applicants.

UAE visa ban for Pakistani nationals?

Reports circulating online alleged that the UAE had imposed restrictions on visas for Pakistani nationals. Certain provinces of Pakistan faced stricter scrutiny. It also claimed an official document was issued by the UAE government regarding these restrictions.

Pakistan embassy clarifies

Pakistani Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) rejected media reports that claimed that UAE has stopped issuing visas to Pakistani citizens. It said no official communication or policy change targeting Pakistanis was issued by the UAE government. Temporary visa delays are procedural and apply universally, not specifically to Pakistani nationals, it added.

In an official statement, the embassy clarified that the reports were inaccurate and contrary incorrect. It emphasized the strong and friendly relations between Pakistan and the UAE, asserting that both governments are committed to resolving any concerns through constructive dialogue, The Times of Karachi reported.

“These claims are factually incorrect. No such document has been shared by the UAE authorities,” the embassy said in a press release issued on Tuesday.

“The embassy remains fully committed to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani nationals in the UAE and will continue to work closely with UAE authorities to further strengthen the friendly ties between our two countries,” it concluded.

