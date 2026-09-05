Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence reported detecting 20 PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels, and 5 official ships. It said 12 of the 20 aircraft sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

PLA's 'Joint Combat Readiness Patrol'

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said on Saturday that it detected 20 sorties of various types of PLA aircraft, along with six PLAN vessels and five official ships around its territory. In a post on X, the MND said that it detected several types of PLA aircraft, including the J-11, Su-30, H-6, Y-8 EW and KJ-500. It added that 12 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southeastern parts of the ADIZ.

"Overall, 20 sorties of various types of #PLA aircraft (including J-11, Su-30, H-6, Y-8 EW and KJ-500 aircraft) were detected from 0824 hours today. 12 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southeastern part ADIZ in conducting "Joint Combat Readiness Patrol" and "Air-Sea Joint Drill". The #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the MND said.

Overall, 20 sorties of various types of #PLA aircraft (including J-11, Su-30, H-6, Y-8 EW and KJ-500 aircraft) were detected from 0824 hours today. 12 out of 20 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, central and southeastern part ADIZ in conducting "Joint… — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 5, 2026

Earlier on Saturday, the MND said that it detected six PLAN vessels and five official ships around its territory. “2 sortie of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sortie entered Taiwan’s eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded,” the MND said earlier.

2 sortie of PLA aircraft, 6 PLAN vessels and 5 official ships operating around Taiwan detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 2 sortie entered Taiwan’s eastern part ADIZ. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded. pic.twitter.com/1UEZqoGRDK — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, ROC(Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) September 5, 2026

'Unprecedented' Increase in Chinese Vessels

China has sharply increased the presence of coast guard, research and other civilian vessels around Taiwan, with the scale of activity reaching levels described as unprecedented by maritime security experts.

The increasing involvement of Chinese research vessels has also drawn attention. Ryan D. Martinson of the US Naval War College's China Maritime Studies Institute said data collected by civilian research institutes can be shared with China's military and is particularly valuable for submarine and anti-submarine warfare. While he said the tactic itself is not new, its current scale is unprecedented. The Taipei Times cited Martinson as saying the operations demonstrate an escalation in Beijing's efforts to assert jurisdiction over waters around Taiwan while placing additional pressure on its leadership. (ANI)