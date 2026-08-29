The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods in Nepal has risen to 675, with 2,418 individuals still missing. Rescue operations are underway, with India and other nations providing significant aid and relief materials.

Death Toll and Missing Persons Report

The death toll from the catastrophic Rasuwa Bhote Koshi flash floods has risen to 675, with emergency teams recovering bodies and human remains across multiple downstream districts, according to the latest updates released by Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As of 6:30 PM, a total of 2,418 individuals remain missing or out of contact following the deluge.

Chitwan district has recorded the highest number of fatalities, with 246 bodies retrieved, followed by Nawalparasi East with 165, Nawalparasi West with 63, Gorkha with 57, Nuwakot with 51, Dhading with 45, Tanahun with 35, and Rasuwa with 13. Medical teams have also treated or discharged 219 injured survivors across the impacted regions.

Details on Missing Individuals

The NDRRMA reported that the missing include 933 workers from underground hydropower projects, 589 foreign citizens, and 127 Nepalis who were travelling alongside foreign tourists. In addition, 104 security and government officials, comprising 45 Nepal Army personnel, 27 Nepal Police officers, 15 Customs staff, 13 Armed Police Force members, and 4 Immigration personnel, remain unaccounted for. Geographically, missing person reports are concentrated heavily in Rasuwa with 562, Nuwakot with 115, Makwanpur with 65, and Langtang National Park with 3.

Massive Rescue and Restoration Efforts Underway

To manage the ongoing operations and locate the missing, 18,708 security personnel have been deployed to the disaster zone, including 8,135 Nepal Police, 6,370 Nepal Army, and 4,203 Armed Police Force members. Air and ground operations have successfully rescued 7,514 people so far.

Nepali Army and private helicopters have completed 261 sorties, airlifting 227 foreign nationals to safety and rescuing 279 workers from flooded hydropower tunnels over the past two days. Restoration efforts for critical infrastructure are progressing, with technicians restoring 145 out of 198 damaged telephone towers, while an automated flood monitoring station has been established at Galchi.

Government Aid and Logistical Support

Financial assistance from the government has been distributed, providing Rs 1 crore each to Rasuwa and Nuwakot, Rs 50 lakh to Dhading, and Rs 6.57 crore across 15 affected local palikas. Ground teams have dispatched 37 trucks and 7 helicopter flights of food and non-food supplies, while maintaining fuel reserves of 36,000 liters of diesel, 24,000 liters of petrol, and 14,000 liters of aviation fuel in Nuwakot to sustain aerial rescue operations, NDRRMA stated.

India and International Community Extend Support

Earlier in the day, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh said that India is closely monitoring the flood situation in Nepal and extending all possible assistance following the massive flood-related tragedy in the neighbouring country. Speaking in Gonda, Singh said that the Indian Embassy in Nepal immediately activated a 24-hour helpline after the tragedy to monitor the situation, identify those requiring assistance and coordinate relief efforts.

"On the day this tragic incident occurred, our embassy there immediately launched a 24-hour helpline. They provided a number so we could keep a close watch on the situation, monitor developments, and identify exactly where assistance was needed," Singh said.

Meanwhile, highlighting India's relief efforts amid the rescue operations, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted in a post on X, "A specialised technical team from India carried out on-site reconnaissance of hydropower tunnels in the area affected by the flash flood to facilitate search and rescue of stranded individuals." He said India has repeatedly dispatched special flights carrying medical aid and essential supplies to Nepal and continues to send relief material.

Notably, Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal expressed gratitude for regional solidarity, acknowledging that Nepal has recieved overwhelming aid from foreign nations, especially India. "We are deeply grateful to our friends and partners for their solidarity, goodwill and generous offers of support at this difficult time. From India, we have already received more than 57 tons of relief materials. Essential items are also being received from China, Japan, Australia and other friends today. As relief operations continue, further assessments are being made and we will reach out to our neighbours and international partners for additional assistance and support as needed," he noted. (ANI)

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