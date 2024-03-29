'Nations will feel safe if India sits on table': Ukraine on peace formula to Russia war (WATCH)

Dmytro Kuleba arrived in India for a two-day official visit at the invitation of EAM Jaishankar. On arriving in India, Minister Kuleba said he will look to boost bilateral ties between the two countries and build on the dialogue between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, who arrived on Thursday on his maiden visit to India, said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries is "important" and it will be strengthened. His two-day visit comes amid efforts to seek a peaceful resolution to the over two-year-old Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In an interview, Kuleba could be heard saying: "We believe that India can use its relations with Russia to make it stop this atrocious and absurd war."

"India can play a very important role in bringing together more nations from global north and global south. So if India sits at the table of the peace formula, initiative put forward by Ukraine to find diplomatic solutions to the war, then many nations will feel safer and comfortable sitting next to India. They'll come and join this effort," he added.

The peace formula proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in 2022 follows 10 principles aimed at ensuring a just and lasting peace in Ukraine. His visit comes at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

Prime Minister Modi on March 20 had held separate conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and asserted that dialogue and diplomacy were the way forward for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.