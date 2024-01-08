Narendra Modi govt secures quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for Indian Muslims for Hajj 2024

India has signed a bilateral agreement with Saudi Arabia through which it has secured a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims for Indian Muslims in the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage. Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani also took part in various other meetings and programs in Jeddah on Sunday.

The Narendra Modi-led government in the center has made efforts to simplify the Haj 2024 pilgrimage for Indian Muslims. Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani accompanied by Mos for External Affairs and V. Muraleedharan and Parliamentary Affairs struck the deal with Saudi Arabia on Sunday by securing a quota of 1,75,025 pilgrims.

Smriti Irani and V. Muraleedharan in their recent visit to Saudi Arabia held discussions with Saudi Arabia's minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah. The Minister for Hajj praised the Indian government for their commitment to Indian Muslims for the Hajj pilgrimage. A range of discussions also took place between the two parties to solidify India-Saudi Arabia's cooperation in other fields.

Smriti Irani on X expressed, “Pleased to announce the formalization of the Bilateral Haj Agreement 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia. I, along with Hon'ble MoS for External Affairs, Shri @MOS_MEA, presided over the signing. Also engaged in productive discussions on matters of mutual interest with @tfrabiah, Saudi Minister of Haj and Umrah Affairs.”

The Hajj Yatra is set to begin in June 2024 and Indians in large numbers are expected to participate in the Yatra. Out of the 1,75,025 Hajj quota, 1,40,020 seats have been reserved for pilgrims through the Hajj committee of India. While 35,005 seats have been reserved for pilgrims through Hajj operators. The registration for the same will be announced in the next few weeks.

Minister for Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Smriti Irani also visited the King Abdulaziz International Airport's Haj Terminal in Jeddah to witness the ground support and cooperation between the Indian consulate and Saudi Arabian authorities for Hajj 2024. She also met Malaysia's Minister of Religious Affairs Dato Setia Dr Naim in Jeddah. Smriti Irani also addressed the Indian diaspora and Hajj volunteers.