Portland teacher finds part of Alaska Airlines lost in dramatic mid-air blowout in his backyard

Investigators have located the detached part of the Alaska Airlines plane that separated mid-flight on Friday, a door plug that authorities were actively searching for in Portland, the departure city of the Boeing 737 Max 9.

In a recent incident involving an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9, a section of the fuselage detached mid-flight, prompting an emergency landing in Portland. The missing part, identified as a door plug, has now been located in a resident's yard in the same city. As investigations unfold, authorities are facing questions about the safety of these aircraft, with 171 planes grounded for ongoing safety checks.

The door plug, which detached during the flight, was found by a teacher named Bob in his yard. This discovery has brought a significant development to the investigation, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding the in-flight incident. The missing section led to an emergency descent from 16,000 feet, forcing the plane to make a safe landing back in Portland.

Passengers on the affected flight reported a harrowing experience, with one describing the gap in the fuselage as "as wide as a refrigerator." Despite the alarming situation, the skilled response of the pilots ensured the safety of all 177 passengers and crew members on board.

Following the incident, safety checks were initiated, leading to the grounding of 171 Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. Although some have been returned to service after inspections revealed "no concerning findings," the airline has issued apologies to affected passengers and emphasized its commitment to safety.

Jennifer Homendy, Chair of the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), revealed that there were previous warning alerts on the jet. Pilots had reported pressurization warning lights on three earlier flights in the days preceding the incident. The investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a link between these warnings and the detachment of the door plug during the emergency.

Homendy highlighted the chaotic nature of the event, emphasizing that no information was available from the cockpit voice recorder as it was not retrieved within the first two hours. This poses challenges in understanding the sequence of events leading up to the incident and any potential factors contributing to the detachment of the fuselage section.

As investigators delve into the details of the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max incident, concerns about the safety of these aircraft have come to the forefront. The discovery of the missing door plug and the revelation of previous warning alerts raise questions about the overall reliability and maintenance of the Boeing 737 Max fleet. The aviation industry and regulatory bodies will closely monitor the ongoing investigation to determine the root causes and implement necessary measures to ensure the safety of future flights.