The Russian Consulate in Mumbai will host cultural events in 2027 to mark the 60th anniversary of sister-city ties between Mumbai and St Petersburg, aiming to deepen people-to-people connections between India and Russia.

60th Anniversary Jubilee Planned for 2027

The Russian Consulate General in Mumbai is planning a series of cultural events in 2027 to mark the 60th anniversary of the establishment of sister-city ties between Mumbai and St Petersburg, Russian Deputy Consul General Aleksandr Fursov said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the Global Impact Forum: Edition II – Civilisation Legacy in Mumbai on Saturday, Fursov said the Consulate was preparing to showcase the cultural and historical legacy of St Petersburg while also using such initiatives to deepen people-to-people connections between India and Russia.

"Since we are planning to have a lot of cultural events next year, because in 2027 we are celebrating the Jubilee. As you know, it's the 60th anniversary of establishing sister city ties between St Petersburg and Mumbai. And we would like to mark this anniversary in a special way," Fursov said.

Exhibition on St Petersburg's Legacy

The comments came in the backdrop of an exhibition on St Petersburg being showcased at the forum. Fursov said the exhibition was prepared by the government of St Petersburg and the Consulate General of Russia in Mumbai, with the aim of presenting the city's history and cultural legacy to Indian audiences.

"The exhibition behind me was prepared by the government of St Petersburg and our Consulate General of Russia in Mumbai. And it is about the history of St Petersburg through four dimensions, namely, architecture, literature, resilience and internationality," he said.

He said each section of the exhibition highlights different aspects of the city's history and the challenges it has faced over the years.

"Each section, which I have mentioned, is describing the history and the different challenges St Petersburg was facing throughout its history," Fursov said.

Beyond documenting the city's past, the exhibition was also intended to highlight St Petersburg's cultural heritage and introduce Indian visitors to the city's distinctive character, he said.

The Russian envoy added that the initiative was also aimed at encouraging Indian tourists to consider St Petersburg as a destination and experience its architecture and cultural heritage first-hand.

"At the same time, we wanted to demonstrate the beauty and the uniqueness of the city for our Indian friends, for Indian tourists who can see the exhibition and understand the beauty of the city and to understand that it is one more very interesting destination they can travel to and to know much more about," he said.

The planned cultural programmes in 2027 are expected to provide another platform for strengthening the longstanding India-Russia cultural relationship, with the Mumbai-St Petersburg connection serving as a focal point for the Jubilee celebrations.

Global Impact Forum: A Platform for Cooperation

The Global Impact Forum Edition II, organised by AP Globale, is being held on September 5-6 at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai under the theme "Civilisational Legacy". The forum brings together participants from business, government, policy and academia for discussions on investment, entrepreneurship, diplomacy and international cooperation.

Earlier, inaugurating the forum, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasised the importance of cultural and people-to-people engagement in building stronger international ties.

"In today's fragmented world, true unification cannot rely on political dialogue alone, it demands people-to-people connections, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation," Fadnavis said.

Invoking India's foundational ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family), Fadnavis said ancient civilisations offer time-tested wisdom to build a collaborative international order when political consensus falters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)