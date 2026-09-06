Iran condemned US strikes on its oil tankers as a 'war crime' after the US Central Command said it hit three vessels in response to the IRGC firing missiles at US Navy warships. The exchange marks a sharp escalation between Tehran and Washington.

Iran on Saturday (local time) strongly condemned the US strikes on Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, describing the attacks as a violation of the UN Charter and saying they "constitute a war crime".

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said it "strongly condemns the US adventurist actions in attacking Iranian commercial vessels in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman" and termed the strikes a continuation of what it described as US military aggression against Iran.

"These illegal and irresponsible actions, which constitute a continuation of the U.S. military aggression against Iran and are part of the naval blockade and economic warfare imposed on the Islamic Republic of Iran, represent a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, constitute a war crime, and pose a threat to international peace and security as well as maritime trade," the ministry said.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further warned that Washington and its allies would be responsible for the consequences of continuing what it called a naval blockade, economic warfare and attacks on commercial vessels. "Emphasizing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s firm determination to resolutely defend its sovereignty and national interests against state terrorism and US actions, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses that the consequences of the continuation of the naval blockade and economic warfare, including attacks on commercial vessels, will be the responsibility of the United States and its allies," it said. "The consequences arising from the continuation of such adventurist actions and U.S. interference in the region will rest squarely with the United States and its allies," the statement added.

US Responds, Cites IRGC Missile Attack

The Iranian statement came after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5 after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles towards two US Navy warships patrolling regional waters. According to CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer successfully evaded multiple "unprovoked Iranian attacks", with no American personnel harmed.

Details of US Strikes on Oil Tankers

CENTCOM said its forces subsequently permanently disabled the IRGC crude oil carriers M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask. It also said US forces completely destroyed the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the "Noxen", in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was directed to abandon the vessel. The US military said the vessel was struck in multiple critical locations "to render it inoperable".

CENTCOM said the three Iranian crude oil tankers were part of a multibillion-dollar "shadow network" that funds the IRGC and its regional proxies.

CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper said the strikes were intended to impose an economic cost on Iran following the alleged attacks on US warships. "Let the message to the IRGC be clear: If you shoot at two of our ships, we will impose an even higher economic cost —taking out three of yours," Cooper said. "We will not hesitate to defend American forces, and if necessary, destroy Iran’s limited and exposed oil fleet," he added.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry, however, characterised the US strikes as illegal and irresponsible actions and warned of their implications for maritime trade, international peace and security. The exchange marks a sharp escalation in West Asia between Washington and its allies and Tehran following the attacks involving US Navy warships and the subsequent US strikes on Iranian oil carriers in the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman. (ANI)