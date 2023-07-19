More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response

France's justice minister praises the "firm" response of magistrates as more than 700 people receive prison sentences for their involvement in late month riots, with concerns raised about the fairness of the judicial process.

France's justice minister announced that more than 700 people have been sentenced to prison in connection with the riots that occurred late last month. The firm response of magistrates has been praised as over 95 percent of defendants faced conviction on various charges, including vandalism and attacking police officers.

In total, 1,278 verdicts have been handed down, and out of those, 600 individuals have already been incarcerated. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti emphasized the importance of a firm and systematic response to reestablishing national order.

"It was extremely important to have a response that was firm and systematic," Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti told RTL radio. "It was essential that we reestablish national order."

The riots, described as the most intense urban violence in France since 2005, began on June 27. The unrest was triggered by the fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy Nahel M with North African roots during a traffic stop west of Paris, an incident captured on video by a bystander.

After four nights of serious clashes, the riots were contained with the assistance of approximately 45,000 security forces, including elite police special forces and armored vehicles.

Justice Minister Dupond-Moretti had advocated for harsh sentences from the courts as a deterrent, prompting some courts to remain open during the weekend of the clashes to address the backlog of cases.

However, concerns have been raised by some defense lawyers about the fairness of the judicial process and the significant use of custodial sentences. Many suspects faced immediate appearances, and the average age of the over 3,700 people arrested was just 17, with minors appearing in separate children's courts.

The number of people sentenced to prison now exceeds the count from 2005, during the time of the last major riots when around 400 individuals were imprisoned. The situation remains under scrutiny as France navigates through the aftermath of these events.