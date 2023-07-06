Amid riots over Nahel M's death, France set to allow police to spy through phones

Amid violent riots across France, lawmakers in the country have agreed that police should be able to spy on suspects by remotely activating the camera, microphone and GPS of their phones and other devices .

Even as France continues to burn over riots following the death of teenager Nahel M., who was shot and killed by the police in Nanterre, lawmakers reached an agreement late Wednesday to allow French police to remotely activate the cameras, microphones, and GPS of suspects' phones and other devices as part of a justice reform bill. The provision has drawn criticism from both the left and rights defenders, who argue that it grants excessive surveillance powers to the authorities. Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti has emphasised that the measure would be applied in only a "dozens of cases a year".

Also read: France riots: Donations to French cop surpasses aid received by Nahel's family; crosses 1 million euros!

The scope of the spying provision extends to laptops, cars, and other connected objects, in addition to phones. It enables the geolocation of suspects involved in crimes carrying a minimum penalty of five years' imprisonment. Furthermore, devices can be remotely activated to record audio and images of individuals suspected of terrorism, as well as delinquency and organized crime.

Digital rights group La Quadrature du Net expressed concerns about the provision, citing potential infringements on fundamental liberties such as the right to security, private life, private correspondence, and freedom of movement. The organization argued that it represented a further encroachment on civil liberties in the name of security.

During the parliamentary debate, members of President Emmanuel Macron's party introduced an amendment that restricts the use of remote spying to cases where it is justified by the nature and severity of the crime, and for a strictly proportionate duration. Judicial approval would be required for any use of the provision, and the total duration of surveillance cannot exceed six months. Additionally, individuals in sensitive professions, including doctors, journalists, lawyers, judges, and members of parliament, would be exempt from being targeted.

Also read: France riots: Nahel M's grandmother appeals for calm; believes arrested cop will be punished (WATCH)

Justice Minister Dupond-Moretti dismissed comparisons to a totalitarian society under total surveillance, arguing that the law would save lives. "We're far away from the totalitarianism of '1984'," George Orwell's novel about a society under total surveillance, Dupond-Moretti said. "People's lives will be saved" by the law, he added.

The controversial measure was passed by the National Assembly as part of a broader justice overhaul bill currently progressing through parliament.