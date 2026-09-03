After two decades in corporate America, a woman took a gap year in 2023 to slow down, travel and reassess her priorities. The career break changed her views on money, family and work-life balance before she became a travel writer.

After spending more than two decades building a career in corporate America, one woman made a decision that changed the way she viewed work, money and everyday life. In 2023, she stepped away from her long-standing career and took what eventually became a year-long break from the workplace. What initially felt like an uncertain period without a job or a fixed routine soon turned into an opportunity to rest, travel, spend more time with her family and explore interests she had previously put aside.

The career break also prompted her to reassess her priorities and relationship with money. Having spent much of her adult life balancing professional responsibilities, family commitments and a demanding schedule, she gradually realised just how exhausted she had become. The experience ultimately changed her approach to work-life balance and led her towards a new career as a travel writer.

I Had No Idea How Tired I Was

According to Business Insider, the woman did not initially consider her time away from work a gap year. She associated the term mainly with young people taking time off to travel or explore their interests before beginning their careers. It was only after a friend described her break as a gap year that she began to view the experience differently.

After years of managing a demanding career alongside family life, she realised that her routine had left her physically and mentally drained. She described her previous lifestyle as feeling like she had been “sprinting a marathon” for years.

Initially, slowing down was not easy. She prepared a list of 100 things she wanted to accomplish and checked it regularly, almost turning her time away from work into another schedule to follow. However, after about a month, she decided to stop trying to fill every moment with plans and allowed herself time to rest.

That change made room for spontaneity. She began chatting with strangers at coffee shops, enrolled in a tap-dancing class and travelled alone to a book retreat and Disneyland.

Rethinking Money And Financial Independence

The career break also prompted her to examine her views on money and financial independence. Having grown up surrounded by working women, she had always considered earning her own income an important part of independence.

For the first time in her adult life, however, she was without a regular salary. She and her husband reviewed their finances and realised they could reduce several unnecessary expenses without significantly affecting their lifestyle.

They cut back on unused subscriptions, food deliveries and frequent meals out. She also began to recognise the emotional side of some of her spending habits. Buying clothes, she realised, had sometimes become a way of coping with stress and dissatisfaction related to her job.

The experience showed her that taking a break from a corporate career did not necessarily mean sacrificing financial security. Instead, it encouraged her to understand where her money was going and reconsider which expenses genuinely added value to her life.

Travelling, Learning And Trying New Things

During her gap year, she challenged herself to try at least one new activity every week. The goal gave her an opportunity to explore experiences that had previously been pushed aside by work and family responsibilities.

She travelled on an Alaska cruise with her mother, tried a cold plunge and floating sound bath, went roller skating and even performed on stage in a tap-dancing show.

Her experiences extended beyond travel and entertainment. She made new friends outside her professional circle, volunteered at a food bank and spent more time with her children.

Her children also noticed a change in her personality. According to her account, they felt she had become more relaxed, open and present after she stepped away from the pressures of a full-time career.

Realising The Limits Of Work-Life Balance

One of the most significant lessons from the career break was her changing understanding of work-life balance.

She had previously believed she had achieved a healthy balance between her job and personal life. However, taking a step back made her realise that many of her decisions had actually been shaped around her career.

The break gave her an opportunity to reassess how much time and attention she devoted to work compared with family, friendships and self-care. She began to understand that having a job while managing personal responsibilities was not necessarily the same as having genuine work-life balance.

The experience also encouraged her to seek greater control over how she spent her time.

From Corporate Career To Travel Writing

The year away eventually influenced a major career change. She left behind her previous professional path and became a travel writer, a role that offered her greater autonomy and opportunities to explore new destinations.

Her gap year also coincided with several significant changes in her personal life. Her husband retired, her youngest child left for college and she later began working as a substitute teacher.

These developments reinforced the idea that her life was entering a different phase, one in which her identity was no longer centred solely on her corporate career or a tightly structured daily routine.

A Different Approach To Life

Looking back, she views the career break as much more than time away from employment. It gave her the opportunity to slow down, meet people outside her usual social and professional circles, explore new interests and spend more meaningful time with her family.

The experience also changed her understanding of productivity. Instead of measuring her days by how much she accomplished, she learnt to appreciate having time to rest, be spontaneous and enjoy experiences without feeling compelled to turn everything into a goal.

For someone who had spent more than 20 years in corporate America, stepping away from work initially felt unfamiliar. However, the gap year ultimately became a period of reflection that helped her rethink money, career priorities, family life and personal happiness.