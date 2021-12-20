  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Moderna says COVID booster dose appears to protect against Omicron

    The business is still developing a vaccine to guard against Omicron, which it intends to put into clinical trials early next year.
     

    Moderna says COVID booster dose appears to protect against Omicron gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Moderna Inc reported on Monday that in laboratory studies, a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine looked to be protective against the quickly spreading Omicron strain. The vaccine developer stated that the choice to focus on the existing vaccine, mRNA-1273, was partly influenced by the rapid dissemination of the recently identified variation. The business is still developing a vaccine to guard against Omicron, which it intends to put into clinical trials early next year.

    Moderna's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Paul Burton, stated that it is very effective and incredibly safe. He believes it will safeguard individuals over the following Christmas and winter months when Omicron pressures will be at their highest. According to the business, a two-dose course of their vaccine produced modest levels of neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variety, but a 50 microgram booster dosage raised neutralising antibodies 37 times. A 100 microgram booster dose of the same vaccination increased antibody levels even more than 80 times higher than pre-boost levels.

    The research, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, analysed blood from people who had received the immunisation against the virus that looked like the Omicron strain. It is comparable to the recent evidence by top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci in the United States. Burton stated that it is up to governments and regulators to determine if they want the increased degree of protection that a 100 microgram dosage may provide. According to the firm, the 100 microgram dosage was usually safe and well-tolerated.

    Also Read | Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Moderna also tested the vaccine's efficacy against its prototype boosters, which target many prior strains of concern, and found comparable results. The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been related to uncommon occurrences of cardiac inflammation, particularly in young males. Several studies have revealed that Moderna's vaccine is more likely to trigger cardiac inflammation.

    According to the World Health Organization, Omicron, a highly infectious strain discovered last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has spread over the world and has been recorded in 89 countries. It said that in regions with community transmission, the number of Omicron cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days, but that much remained unknown about the variation, particularly the severity of the sickness it produces.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Gabriel Boric the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president

    Who is Gabriel Boric, the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president?

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan-dnm

    Deliberations on for global treaty to deal with future pandemics: WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan

    Anthony Fauci warns of bleak winter ahead as Omicron spreads across globe gcw

    Anthony Fauci warns of 'bleak winter' ahead as Omicron spreads across globe

    Pakistan Massive blast kills several in Karachi, gas leak likely cause DNM

    Pakistan: Massive blast kills at least 16 in Karachi, gas leak likely cause

    WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries spreading faster than Delta gcw

    WHO says Omicron now present in at least 89 countries, spreading faster than Delta

    Recent Stories

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits gcw

    Goa Election 2022: Another setback to Congress as MLA Aleixo Lourenco quits

    Who is Gabriel Boric the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president

    Who is Gabriel Boric, the leftist millennial leader set to be Chile's youngest president?

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir-dnm

    Delimitation Commission proposes six seats for Jammu, one for Kashmir

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside drb

    Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor RCB

    Aishwarya Rai's 5 shocking controversies: From 'Panama Papers' case to bold scenes with Ranbir Kapoor

    Recent Videos

    karnataka maharashtra border belagavi standoff Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest ycb

    Belagavi standoff: Pro-Kannada outfits demand ban on MES amid unrest

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Well done to Kerala Blasters; we didn't get going tonight - Mumbai City's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs KBFC Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 35): Kerala Blasters shock 10-man Mumbai City 3-0

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon