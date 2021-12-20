Moderna says COVID booster dose appears to protect against Omicron

The business is still developing a vaccine to guard against Omicron, which it intends to put into clinical trials early next year.

Moderna Inc reported on Monday that in laboratory studies, a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine looked to be protective against the quickly spreading Omicron strain. The vaccine developer stated that the choice to focus on the existing vaccine, mRNA-1273, was partly influenced by the rapid dissemination of the recently identified variation. The business is still developing a vaccine to guard against Omicron, which it intends to put into clinical trials early next year.

Moderna's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Paul Burton, stated that it is very effective and incredibly safe. He believes it will safeguard individuals over the following Christmas and winter months when Omicron pressures will be at their highest. According to the business, a two-dose course of their vaccine produced modest levels of neutralising antibodies against the Omicron variety, but a 50 microgram booster dosage raised neutralising antibodies 37 times. A 100 microgram booster dose of the same vaccination increased antibody levels even more than 80 times higher than pre-boost levels.

The research, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, analysed blood from people who had received the immunisation against the virus that looked like the Omicron strain. It is comparable to the recent evidence by top infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci in the United States. Burton stated that it is up to governments and regulators to determine if they want the increased degree of protection that a 100 microgram dosage may provide. According to the firm, the 100 microgram dosage was usually safe and well-tolerated.

Moderna also tested the vaccine's efficacy against its prototype boosters, which target many prior strains of concern, and found comparable results. The Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been related to uncommon occurrences of cardiac inflammation, particularly in young males. Several studies have revealed that Moderna's vaccine is more likely to trigger cardiac inflammation.

According to the World Health Organization, Omicron, a highly infectious strain discovered last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, has spread over the world and has been recorded in 89 countries. It said that in regions with community transmission, the number of Omicron cases doubles in 1.5 to 3 days, but that much remained unknown about the variation, particularly the severity of the sickness it produces.