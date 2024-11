2025 India public holiday list: Central government announces dates

Announcements have been made regarding government holidays, bank holidays, and public holidays for 2024 and 2025. Key holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Diwali are included, along with restricted holidays.

With 2024 nearing its end, government and private sector employees are eager to know the public holidays for 2025. These include government, bank, and central/state holidays. The Central government has announced the public holidays for 2024.

2024 Holidays January 26 Republic Day (Sunday), February 26 Mahashivaratri (Wednesday), March 14 Holi (Friday), March 31 Ramadan (Friday), April 10 Mahavir Jayanti (Thursday), April 18 Good Friday (Friday), May 12 Buddha Purnima (Monday), June 7 Bakrid (Saturday), July 6 Muharram (Sunday), August 15 Independence Day (Friday), August 16 Krishna Jayanti (Saturday), September 5 Milad-un-Nabi (Friday), October 2 Dussehra (Thursday), October 20 Diwali (Monday), November 5 Guru Nanak Jayanti (Wednesday), December 25 Christmas (Thursday)

Restricted holidays have also been announced. Each employee can choose any two restricted holidays. Restricted holidays have also been announced, allowing each employee to select two.

Holiday List 2025

January 1, New Year's Day (Wednesday), January 6 Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (Monday), January 14 Pongal (Tuesday), February 2 Basant Panchami (Sunday), February 12 Guru Ravidas Jayanti (Wednesday), February 19 Shivaji Jayanti (Wednesday), February 23 Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti (Sunday), March 13 Holika Dahan (Thursday), March 14 Dolyatra (Friday), April 16 Ram Navami (Sunday), August 27 Ganesh Chaturthi (Wednesday), September 5 Onam (Friday), September 29 Saptami (Monday).

September 30 Mahashtami (Tuesday), October 1 Mahanavami (Wednesday), October 7 Valmiki Jayanti (Tuesday), October 10 Karva Chauth (Friday), October 20 Naraka Chaturdasi (Monday), October 22 Govardhan Puja (Wednesday), October 23 Bhai Dooj (Thursday), October 28 Surya Shashti (Tuesday), December 24 Christmas Eve (Wednesday)

Latest Videos