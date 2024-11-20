AR Rahman Net Worth: Know India’s richest musician's income, wealth, properties, earnings and more

This compilation details the net worth of music maestro A.R. Rahman, who has announced his separation from his wife.

First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:16 PM IST

AR Rahman's wife Saira Banu

A.R. Rahman debuted in the Tamil film industry as a music composer with Mani Ratnam's Roja. Until then, Tamil cinema was under the grip of Ilaiyaraaja, and there was no composer who could overtake him. Rahman made a grand entry. With Roja, he gave the audience new music and made the entire Tamil cinema turn around in his first film itself.

AR Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja

The songs he composed for Roja sound youthful even today, which is Rahman's specialty. For his hard work, Rahman won the National Award in his first film itself. At that time, Ilaiyaraaja was also in the competition for the film Devar Magan. Balumahendra, who was in the position to cast the deciding vote for who should get the National Award, voted for A.R. Rahman, and Rahman won the National Award by defeating Ilaiyaraaja by one vote.

AR Rahman

A.R. Rahman, who then started ruling Kollywood as Isaipuyal, had everything he touched turn into a hit. Gradually reaching new heights in Bollywood and Hollywood, A.R. Rahman brought pride to Indians by winning the Oscar in 2008 for the film Slumdog Millionaire. That too, not one, but two Oscars. Known for his simplicity, A.R. Rahman expressed his Tamil pride by saying 'All praise to God' while receiving the award on the Oscar stage.

Isaipuyal AR Rahman

Even though it has been more than 30 years since A.R. Rahman's debut in Tamil cinema, he continues to be the number 1 music composer. Currently, the busiest music composer in Indian cinema is A.R. Rahman. He has dozens of films in hand. Specifically in Tamil, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, Jayam Ravi's Kadhalikka Neramillai and Jeannie, Surya 45 directed by R.J. Balaji starring Surya, and the list goes on.

AR Rahman's Salary

A.R. Rahman is also the highest-paid music composer in India. He is paid up to Rs.10 crore per film. Apart from this, Rahman earns crores of rupees by conducting concerts in various countries around the world. Moreover, A.R. Rahman is also the highest-paid singer in India. He reportedly earns up to Rs.3 crore per song.

AR Rahman's Family

Apart from this, Rahman also owns a world-class music studio with state-of-the-art facilities in Dubai. He also owns a film studio in Chennai. He earns well by renting it out for film shootings. He married Saira Banu in 1995. The couple has two daughters, Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen.

AR Rahman's Net Worth

A.R. Rahman, who lived with his wife Saira Banu for 29 years, yesterday suddenly announced his decision to divorce. The announcement that the two are separating due to differences of opinion has shocked not only the film industry but also the fans. Meanwhile, information about A.R. Rahman's net worth has been released. Accordingly, his net worth is said to be between Rs.600 and 650 crore. It is noteworthy that A.R. Rahman is the music composer with the highest net worth in the history of Indian cinema.

