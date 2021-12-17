  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Dec 17, 2021, 7:44 PM IST

    US health officials on Thursday (December 16) said that most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines instead of the Johnson and Johnson jab, which has caused some rare but serious blood clots in some cases. Advisers of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that after the J&J shot, strange clotting problems occurred in some cases, resulting in nine confirmed deaths. The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines do not come with that risk and appear to be more effective in comparison to the Janssen vaccine.

    Until now, the United States has treated all three vaccines available to the American population as an equal choice since large research found that all offered strong protection against the coronavirus. J&J's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was welcomed early on, especially given the importance it held for inoculating hard-to-reach groups like homeless people, who may struggle to receive a second dose in the case of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

    According to data, more than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who have received the J&J shot. What persuaded the CDC to make this recommendation was that although blood clot links to the J&J jab remained very rare, they were still occurring and not just in young women as originally thought. 

    In a unanimous vote, the CDC ascertained that the safer Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are preferred. However, they added that Janssen should continue making their jab available if someone really wants it or has any kind of allergy to the other options available.

    Also read: Pfizer says final analysis of COVID-19 pill shows 90% efficacy, lab results show it works on Omicron

    Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration told health care providers earlier this week that more cases of blood clots have occurred after J&J vaccinations since the spring. They occur mostly in women between the age of 30 to 49 -- about once for every 100,000 doses administered, the FDA added.

    Overall, the US Government has confirmed 54 clot cases— 37 in women and 17 in men, and nine deaths that included two men.

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs SC East Bengal: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SCEB must continue working with an excellent attitude - Jose Manuel Diaz on NEUFC tie

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don't have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB are in a bad moment; we don’t have an identity - Antonio Lopez Habas on BFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 31): ATK Mohun Bagan flutters again to draw Bengaluru FC 3-3

    Video Icon
    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Meet the RCB fan who got a ticket to watch India-Pak T20 World Cup 2021 clash from Virat Kohli

    Video Icon
    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Video Icon

    Video Top Stories

    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen drb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Harnaaz Sandhu crowned 70th Miss Universe: All you need to know about this Indian beauty queen

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha-ycb
    Video Icon
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes-dnm
    Video Icon
    Lifestyle

    Say goodbye to dark circles with these minor lifestyle changes

    Must See

    why US cdc recommends pfizer moderna covid-19 vaccine over j&J shot blood clots coronavirus
    Video Icon
    World News

    Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases Study
    Video Icon
    World News

    Countries that imposed face mask mandate saw reduction in Covid-19 death cases: Study

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from heart attack can save a life: Manipal Hospital-ycb
    Video Icon
    India News

    Giving chest compression on person suffering from cardiac arrest can save a life: Manipal Hospital