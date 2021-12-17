Here's why US CDC has recommended Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over J&J shot

US health officials on Thursday (December 16) said that most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccines instead of the Johnson and Johnson jab, which has caused some rare but serious blood clots in some cases. Advisers of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that after the J&J shot, strange clotting problems occurred in some cases, resulting in nine confirmed deaths. The Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines do not come with that risk and appear to be more effective in comparison to the Janssen vaccine.

Until now, the United States has treated all three vaccines available to the American population as an equal choice since large research found that all offered strong protection against the coronavirus. J&J's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine was welcomed early on, especially given the importance it held for inoculating hard-to-reach groups like homeless people, who may struggle to receive a second dose in the case of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

According to data, more than 200 million Americans are considered fully vaccinated, including about 16 million who have received the J&J shot. What persuaded the CDC to make this recommendation was that although blood clot links to the J&J jab remained very rare, they were still occurring and not just in young women as originally thought.

In a unanimous vote, the CDC ascertained that the safer Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines are preferred. However, they added that Janssen should continue making their jab available if someone really wants it or has any kind of allergy to the other options available.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration told health care providers earlier this week that more cases of blood clots have occurred after J&J vaccinations since the spring. They occur mostly in women between the age of 30 to 49 -- about once for every 100,000 doses administered, the FDA added.

Overall, the US Government has confirmed 54 clot cases— 37 in women and 17 in men, and nine deaths that included two men.