    'Swagatam, Asato Ma Sadgamaya': 1st Andhra woman to become US judge, Jaya Badiga's speech wins hearts (WATCH)

    Jaya Badiga, the daughter of industrialist and former Machilipatnam MP Badiga Ramakrishna, is the first Telugu woman to attain this esteemed position. Before being appointed as judge, she served as a commissioner for the Sacramento county superior court.

    First Published May 24, 2024, 10:15 AM IST

    Indian-American attorney Jaya Badiga, a certified family law specialist, has been appointed as a Judge in the Sacramento County Superior Court in the US state of California. Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California, made the appointment of Badiga, who has earlier served as a Commissioner at the Sacramento County Superior Court since 2022.

    Badiga, born in Vijayawada city of Andhra Pradesh, fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Robert S. Lapham.

    Badiga, a member of the Democrat Party, also served as an Attorney at the California Department of Health Care Services in 2020 and at the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services in 2018. 

    She graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations and International Communications from Boston University and a Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University School of Law. 

    According to the Sacramento Country Public Law Library, Badiga has been practicing family law for more than 10 years and is a qualified family law specialist. 

    Separately, the governor appointed Raj Singh Badhesha of Fresno County as a Judge in the Fresno County Superior Court. Since 2022, Badhesha has been employed at the Fresno City Attorney's Office in a variety of capacities, most recently as Chief Assistant City Attorney, following the retirement of Judge Jon N. Kapetan.

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 11:28 AM IST
