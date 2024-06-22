Caught on camera: Shooting at Arkansas grocery stores kills 2, injures 8; shooter wounded (WATCH)

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a grocery store in south Arkansas on Friday, according to police. The incident took place at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in a shooting at a grocery store in south Arkansas on Friday, according to police. The incident took place at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce. The Arkansas State Police reported that the shooter was critically injured after being shot by police. Among the injured was a law enforcement officer, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

“At approximately 11:30 a.m. today, Arkansas State Police responded to a shooting incident at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce,” said a news release from Arkansas State Police. “A total of nine civilians were shot, two fatally. One law enforcement officer was also shot and has non-life-threatening injuries.”

Fordyce, a city with a population of approximately 3,200, is situated 65 miles (104 kilometers) south of Little Rock. Social media videos showed at least one person lying in the parking lot and multiple gunshots could be heard in another video.

Footage from TV reporters captured the response of several local and state agencies to the scene, with at least one medical helicopter landing nearby.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders took to X, formerly Twitter, to confirm she had been briefed on the shooting. “I am thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their quick and heroic action to save lives,” Sanders posted.

“My prayers are with the victims and all those impacted by this," the Governor added.

David Rodriguez, 58, had stopped at his local gas station in Fordyce to refuel his car when he heard sounds he initially thought were fireworks from a nearby vendor's stand.

"We heard a few little pops," he was quoted as saying.

He then saw people fleeing from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and noticed one person lying on the ground. He began recording the scene with his phone just as the gunfire intensified.

“The police started to show up, and then there was massive gunfire and ambulances pulling up,” he said. “The bullets were just flying.”

