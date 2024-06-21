Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un take turns to drive each other in Russian-made limousine (WATCH)

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took turns to drive each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine on Wednesday after the Kremlin said Putin had gifted one of the luxury vehicles to Kim.

    Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un take turns to drive each other in Russian-made limousine watch gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took turns to drive each other around in a Russian-built Aurus limousine after the Kremlin said Putin had gifted one of the luxury vehicles to Kim.

    During Putin's pompous first visit to Pyongyang in over a quarter of a century, the two leaders took advantage of a well orchestrated public relations opportunity held under heavy security to demonstrate how close their working relationship had grown.

    Their jaunt took place after the two leaders had signed a deal that included a mutual defence pledge, one of Russia's most significant moves in Asia for years that Kim said amounted to an "alliance".

    Video released by Russian state TV showed Putin jumping behind the wheel of the black armoured Aurus, which is his official presidential car back in Russia, with Kim getting in the passenger seat.

    Putin and Kim are then shown walking side by side and chatting on a path in a wooded area with two men, presumably translators, walking behind them. Kim, who is believed to be a keen automobile enthusiast, is then shown driving Putin back.

    The Aurus Senat, retro-styled after the Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car and Putin rode in one to his most recent Kremlin inauguration ceremony in May. 

    Kim has a large collection of luxury foreign vehicles which have probably been smuggled in, as U.N. Security Council resolutions ban the export of luxury goods to North Korea. He has been spotted in a Maybach limousine, several Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports utility vehicle.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement snt

    French journalist Sebastien Farcis claims 'forced to leave India' after permit renewal denies; read statement

    Chile tragedy: Dramatic moment when passenger and cargo trains collided head-on caught on camera (WATCH) snt

    Chile tragedy: Dramatic moment when passenger and cargo trains collided head-on caught on camera (WATCH)

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals AJR

    US to announce new H-1B, L-1 visa regulations on July 8: What it means for Indian professionals

    Hajj 2024: Death doll cross 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH) anr

    Hajj 2024: Death toll crosses 1000 amid severe heatwave in Mecca; videos show bodies left unattended (WATCH)

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos snt

    Chinese coast guard sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines; WATCH dramatic videos

    Recent Stories

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other torrent sites RBA

    Rasavathi LEAKED: Arjun Das, Tanya Ravichandran's film is OUT on Tamilrockers, TamilYogi and other sites

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests anr

    Kerala: Rs 2511 crore contract with French MNC for drinking water supply in Kochi in final stage amid protests

    Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know ATG

    Jackie Shroff allegedly abused Tabu? Here's what we know

    PM Modi to Amit Shah: Leaders who participated in Yoga Day 2024 celebrations gcw

    PM Modi to Amit Shah: Leaders who participated in Yoga Day celebration

    football Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's title defence with win over Canada; lauds 'first step' snt

    Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi cherishes Argentina's title defence with win over Canada; lauds 'first step'

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon