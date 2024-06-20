Chile tragedy: Dramatic moment when passenger and cargo trains collided head-on caught on camera (WATCH)

At least two people were killed and nine others injured on Thursday when a passenger train collided head-on with another train undergoing a test run just outside Chile's capital, Santiago.

The collision occurred in the Lo Herrera area of San Bernardo, resulting in one car being vaulted fully on top of a car from the other train. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, with authorities working to determine the factors that led to the tragic event.

The eight-car freight train, which was carrying 1,346 tonnes of copper, was packed with people at the time of the accident. The other train involved had 10 workers on board conducting a speed test, according to the state rail company.

Authorities have not yet identified the two people who were killed. The nine injured individuals include four Chinese nationals who are currently receiving treatment at hospitals near the crash site in San Bernardo.

Transportation Minister Juan Carlos Munoz emphasized the importance of identifying the causes of the crash and taking appropriate measures to prevent future incidents. "We have to identify what the causes are and take the corresponding measures," Muñoz told The Associated Press.

Following the tragic incident, several videos of the aftermath went viral on X, formerly known as Twitter. Hours after the accident, a video capturing the moment of the collision surfaced online, drawing widespread attention.

