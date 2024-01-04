Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Liverpool witnesses horror as gunman goes on a shooting spree on several sites including packed cinema (WATCH)

    Locals in Liverpool’s East Lancashire Road area avoided a major scare as a rifleman shooting incessantly was finally nabbed by the Merseyside police after several complaints. A video of the same is available in the article below.

    Liverpool witnesses horror as gunman goes on a shooting spree on several sites including packed cinema (WATCH)
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 4, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

    A latest shooting incident in Liverpool has taken people in the U.K. by storm. A rifleman went on a shooting spree on multiple sites on Wednesday evening causing major concerns to locals in the Merseyside city. A video of the same has gone viral on all platforms of social media.  

    A man in casual wear that included a hoodie and slippers entered a local grocery shop in the evening. The man then demanded cash from store employees with a gun in his hand to threaten and pressure the submission. However, the employees in Sangha newsagents refused the submission tactic to which the rifleman fired a shot and went empty-handed from the store. 

    Also Read: Several Chinese citizens critically injured as Myanmar’s artillery shells land in Yunnan province (Watch)

    The store called the Merseyside police to inform them about the violent incident. The 49-year-old with the gun then entered other sites including a packed cinema hall. Several shots were fired at the Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road. Though no one was harmed as the rifleman fired shots in the air.

    He quickly exited the Showcase Cinemas premises and escaped in a car. The Merseyside police while arriving at the Showcase Cinemas instantly ordered a lockdown for the manhunt mission. The Police in a statement said, “At around 8.50 pm officers received a report that shots had been fired at Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road after a man entered the premises carrying a firearm. About 20 minutes before there was an incident at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged.”

    The Merseyside police were successful in nabbing the rifleman in the Liverpool City. It is reported that the accused is in the custody of the Merseyside police and he will be brought to a local court on Thursday. No person was harmed in the shooting as well as manhunt. The Merseyside police as of now have ruled out any terrorist angle from the incident.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
