In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

In a remarkable medical first, a research team from Osaka University in Japan has achieved a breakthrough in the treatment of blindness using stem cell therapy.

In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

In a remarkable medical first, a research team from Osaka University in Japan has achieved a breakthrough in the treatment of blindness using stem cell therapy. The researchers have successfully restored vision in patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a debilitating condition that severely impairs eyesight and has historically been difficult to treat.

LSCD damages the eye’s cornea, leading to persistent pain, vision impairment, and often blindness. Conventional treatments for LSCD are limited, and previous attempts at restoring sight have been met with significant challenges, including severe side effects and limited success rates. 

Kohji Nishida, an ophthalmologist at Osaka University in Japan, and his colleagues used an alternative source of cells — induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells — to make the corneal transplants. They took blood cells from a healthy donor and reprogrammed them into an embryonic-like state, then transformed them into a thin, transparent sheet of cobblestone-shaped corneal epithelial cells.

By implanting these reprogrammed cells, the team successfully restored sight in three out of four participants. The fourth patient saw temporary improvement, showing the therapy's potential to reverse vision loss even in severe cases.

Also read: Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

No severe side-effects

One of the most promising aspects of the study is the absence of severe side effects. After two years of monitoring, none of the patients exhibited complications such as tumor formation or immune rejection—a common risk with stem cell treatments.

All four recipients showed immediate improvements in their vision, and a reduction in the area of the cornea affected by LSCD. 

This indicates a high level of safety and stability, which could pave the way for wider clinical applications.

Also read: UP SHOCKER! Shopkeeper stripped naked, filmed in obscene video, then extorted for Rs 1.8 lakh (WATCH )

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump's US election win dmn

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage shk

Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack dmn

Canadian MP Chandra Arya slams politicians for avoiding mentioning Khalistanis in Brampton temple attack

REVEALED How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH) gcw

REVEALED! How Donald Trump creates his social media posts in THIS video (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Will 'Time God' Vivian Dsena be able to get coffee by defying the housemates? WATCH

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car dmn

Kerala: Former Kozhikode collector N Prasanth faces fresh allegations of misappropriating funds to buy car

Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier Check out India top 5 safest cars of 2024 gcw

Tata Nexon to Tata Harrier: Check out India’s top 5 safest cars of 2024

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Prabhas' Salaar 2- 6 highly anticipated pan-India sequels and prequels RBA

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to Prabhas' Salaar 2- 6 highly anticipated pan-India sequels and prequels

When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT RBA

When Jayalalitha mother Sandhya insulted Sobhan Babu; here's what happened NEXT

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon