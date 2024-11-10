In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

In a remarkable medical first, a research team from Osaka University in Japan has achieved a breakthrough in the treatment of blindness using stem cell therapy.

In a remarkable medical first, a research team from Osaka University in Japan has achieved a breakthrough in the treatment of blindness using stem cell therapy. The researchers have successfully restored vision in patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD), a debilitating condition that severely impairs eyesight and has historically been difficult to treat.

LSCD damages the eye’s cornea, leading to persistent pain, vision impairment, and often blindness. Conventional treatments for LSCD are limited, and previous attempts at restoring sight have been met with significant challenges, including severe side effects and limited success rates.

Kohji Nishida, an ophthalmologist at Osaka University in Japan, and his colleagues used an alternative source of cells — induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells — to make the corneal transplants. They took blood cells from a healthy donor and reprogrammed them into an embryonic-like state, then transformed them into a thin, transparent sheet of cobblestone-shaped corneal epithelial cells.

By implanting these reprogrammed cells, the team successfully restored sight in three out of four participants. The fourth patient saw temporary improvement, showing the therapy's potential to reverse vision loss even in severe cases.

No severe side-effects

One of the most promising aspects of the study is the absence of severe side effects. After two years of monitoring, none of the patients exhibited complications such as tumor formation or immune rejection—a common risk with stem cell treatments.

All four recipients showed immediate improvements in their vision, and a reduction in the area of the cornea affected by LSCD.

This indicates a high level of safety and stability, which could pave the way for wider clinical applications.

