Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

Aishwarya Rai had previously shared her thoughts on the 'adjustments' she and Abhishek Bachchan make in their marriage, revealing candid insights into their relationship dynamics. Discover what she had to say.
 

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:43 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:43 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's personal life has been making headlines for a long time now. As they were filming their 2006 movie Umrao Jaan, the two fell in love. After being married in 2007, the couple welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, into the world in 2011. The actor's romance with Nimrat Kaur has been the talk of the town for the past several months.

Amid this, Abhishek skipped wishing Aishwarya on her birthday. Now, an old interview of Aishwarya went viral online, wherein she talked about her relationship with Abhishek.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussed certain aspects of her marriage to Abhishek Bachchan in an interview. According to the actress, a relationship requires a lot of give and take as well as modifications. According to Aishwarya, maintaining communication is crucial, and she only thinks that's true.

According to the reports, she said, "There’s a lot of adjustment, a lot of give and take. There will be agreements and disagreements. But it’s important to keep the communication going. That’s something I’ve always believed in."

In the same interview, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said that Abhishek Bachchan has always respected her relationship beliefs, which include maintaining communication, which the actress feels is crucial in a partnership.

She discussed the value of friendship in a partnership. She went on to say that she is not the type of person who would avoid communication in the event of an issue and would, if necessary, continue the talk till the following day in order to resolve it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned 51 years old on November 1, 2024. Abhishek, being a doting husband each year posts adorable birthday posts for Aishwarya. Well, this year, Abhishek didn't drop any posts for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on her birthday, and it grabbed a whole lot of attention.

