Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most wanted, has been arrested in Canada following an alleged shootout. Indian intelligence agencies are working with Canadian authorities to gather more information about the incident and Dalla's activities.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

The Canadian Police have arrested Arshdeep Singh, also known as Arsh Dalla, a Khalistani terrorist and one of India's most-wanted criminals in connection with a shootout, reports said. Indian security agency sources have stated that they have been informed of Dalla's detention following his alleged involvement in an armed altercation in Milton town on October 27 or 28.

Indian intelligence services claim that Arsh Dalla, who is sought in India for a number of crimes, has been residing in Canada with his spouse. The latest shootout is being looked into by Canadian law enforcement, especially the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS).

Also Read | Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

Indian officials are keeping a careful eye on events and working with Canadian officials to get further information. Dalla, the Khalistani Tiger Force's interim commander, was viewed as the terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's heir.

Dalla was detained apparently after a shootout in Canada on 27-28 October. Security agencies have now received information about the shootout, in which Dalla was present.

In a Facebook post, Dalla had taken responsibility for the murder of an electrician, Paramjeet Singh, from Punjab's Jagraon. His associates had, shot dead Manohar Lal, a Dera Sacha Sauda follower in November, 2020.  He was also involved in hatching a conspiracy to kidnap and kill Shakti Singh, another Dera Sacha Sauda follower. 

Also Read | In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

Dalla's arrest comes days after a Hindu temple in Canada was attacked by Khalistani terrorists, prompting strong objections from India and slew of protests by Hindu groups. India promised that those who engaged in violence "will be prosecuted" after denouncing the November 3 attack at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations in September of last year of a "potential" participation of Indian operatives in the murder of Khalistan terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar—a claim that New Delhi categorically denied—relations between India and Canada severely deteriorated.

