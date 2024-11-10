Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

In a rather shocking incident, a Russian state-owned media outlet aired explicit photos of Melania Trump on live television, following her husband Donald Trump's resounding victory in the US presidential election. The incident occurred on Tuesday when Russia-1's '60 Minutes' program broadcast images from Melania's 2000 GQ nude photoshoot. The controversial segment has sparked outrage and widespread criticism on social media.

Also Read: In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

Photos shown in "honour" of Trump’s re-election

The segment, shared by Russian media monitor Julia Davis on X, began with anchor Yevgeny Popov stating that Melania Trump is ""Now that Melania Trump's husband has finally won, she is getting ready to come back to the White House for a second time". As Popov spoke, several images from Melania's 2000 photo shoot appeared on screen. He zoomed in on the images, commenting, "See here how Melania looked in the year 2000." The Russian TV segment aired the photos in what it claimed was an "honour" of Donald Trump's re-election victory.

The nude photos, which were reportedly taken in 2000 on Trump’s Boeing 727, show Melania in various poses, including one where she lies on fur in a nightgown, as well as several shots near a private plane. Popov detailed the photos, saying, “The future first lady is lying on fur in a nightgown,” and described more images showing Melania near and inside the private aircraft.

Outrage on social media

The airing of Melania Trump’s nude photos has sparked widespread outrage online, with many Americans expressing embarrassment over the incident. One user on X commented, “Russia is laughing at us,” while another wrote, “They are mocking TFG and his wife. Telling them they are beneath them.” A third user said, “This is very embarrassing,” reflecting the sentiments of many who viewed the segment as an act of mockery.

Melania defends her nude photoshoot

The airing of the photos comes months after Melania Trump addressed her past nude modeling work in September while promoting her new book. She defended her photoshoot, stating, "Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work? The more pressing question is - why has the media chosen to scrutinize my celebration of the human form in a fashion photoshoot? Are we no longer able to appreciate the beauty of the human body? Throughout history, master artists have revered the human shape, evoking profound emotions and admiration. We should honor our bodies and embrace the timeless tradition of using art as a powerful means of self expression.”

Despite her defense of the photoshoot, the airing of the images by Russian state media has added a layer of controversy to an already contentious political climate, with many questioning the intent behind the broadcast and the diplomatic implications of such actions.

Also Read: Mexico shooting caught on camera: 10 dead, 7 injured as gunmen open fire at Queretaro bar; WATCH CCTV footage

Latest Videos