Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room

In a horrifying incident, a married couple allegedly stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other in a violent fight inside their Washington State home, all while their 11-year-old son played video games with earbuds in, in another room.

In a horrifying incident, a married couple allegedly stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other in a violent fight inside their Washington State home, all while their 11-year-old son played video games with earbuds in, in another room. The gruesome scene unfolded last week on Halloween night in Longview, Washington, a city nestled along the Columbia River, just 50 miles east of Portland, Oregon.

According to a report by the New York Post, the victims have been identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz (38), and Cecilia Robles Ochoa (39), whose son was unaware of the violent fight. It wasn’t until he took off his earbuds and entered the kitchen that he discovered his parents’ bloodied bodies.

Alvarado Saenz had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, while Robles Ochoa had been both stabbed and shot, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Also read: Pune HORROR! Cab driver finds missing wife's body stuffed inside sofa he slept on for 2 days

The boy, the only other person in the home, immediately dialed 911 after making the grisly discovery.

Emergency responders arrived and attempted to revive the couple, but in vain. Investigators recovered both a knife and a gun, from the scene. However, it was yet to be ascertained what exactly led to the violent clash between the couple.

The sheriff’s office revealed that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa had been dealing with relationship issues and had intentions to separate.

Latest Videos