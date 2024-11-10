Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room

In a horrifying incident, a married couple allegedly stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other in a violent fight inside their Washington State home, all while their 11-year-old son played video games with earbuds in, in another room.

Halloween HORROR! US couple stabbed, shot each other as son played video games in another room shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

 

In a horrifying incident, a married couple allegedly stabbed, shot, and eventually killed each other in a violent fight inside their Washington State home, all while their 11-year-old son played video games with earbuds in, in another room. The gruesome scene unfolded last week on Halloween night in Longview, Washington, a city nestled along the Columbia River, just 50 miles east of Portland, Oregon.

According to a report by the New York Post, the victims have been identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz (38), and Cecilia Robles Ochoa (39), whose son was unaware of the violent fight. It wasn’t until he took off his earbuds and entered the kitchen that he discovered his parents’ bloodied bodies.

Alvarado Saenz had suffered multiple stab wounds to his chest, while Robles Ochoa had been both stabbed and shot, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Also read: Pune HORROR! Cab driver finds missing wife's body stuffed inside sofa he slept on for 2 days

The boy, the only other person in the home, immediately dialed 911 after making the grisly discovery.

Emergency responders arrived and attempted to revive the couple, but in vain. Investigators recovered both a knife and a gun, from the scene. However, it was yet to be ascertained what exactly led to the violent clash between the couple.

The sheriff’s office revealed that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa had been dealing with relationship issues and had intentions to separate.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports gcw

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump's US election win dmn

Russian media airs nude photos of Melania Trump following Donald Trump’s US election win

In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision shk

In biggest blindness breakthrough, Japan performs world's first stem cell-treatment to restore vision

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH) shk

Bangladesh cracks down on Donald Trump's supporters; many arrested for victory celebrations (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives gcw

Putin plans to introduce 'ministry of sex' amid drooping birth rate; Take a look at proposed initiatives

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports gcw

Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, close aide of Nijjar, arrested in Canada: Reports

Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai divorce rumours when actress spoke about adjustments in her marriage gcw

Abhishek-Aishwarya divorce rumours: When actress spoke about ‘adjustments’ in her marriage

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25' dmn

Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25'

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles gcw

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 8 family rivalries and key battles

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon