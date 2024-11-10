Nivin Pauly to play Sivakarthikeyan's villain? Rumours stir excitement for 'SK 25'

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly is rumoured to play the villain in Sivakarthikeyan's 25th movie, tentatively titled SK 25, directed by Sudha Kongara.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 6:27 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 6:27 PM IST

Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi

Sivakarthikeyan, a leading actor in Tamil cinema, recently starred in the hit film Amaran. Produced by Kamal Haasan, the film has grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. This marks the first time a Sivakarthikeyan film has achieved this milestone. Following Amaran's success, Sivakarthikeyan is busy with several projects.

SK 23

He is currently working on SK 23, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth is the female lead and Anirudh is composing the music. The shooting of the movie is in its final stages. Sivakarthikeyan's next film, SK 24, will be directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, the director of Don. 

Sudha Kongara film

Sivakarthikeyan has another film in the pipeline, directed by Sudha Kongara, titled 'Purananuru'. This is Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film. Initially, Surya was supposed to star in the film alongside Nazriya, Aditi Shankar, Dulquer Salmaan, and Vijay Varma. The music of the film will be done by G.V. Prakash Kumar. However, Surya withdrew due to the controversial storyline.

Nivin Pauly in SK25

Reports suggest that Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly will play the villain. Nivin Pauly, who won Tamil audiences' hearts as Sai Pallavi's lover in Premam, is now set to take on Sivakarthikeyan as the antagonist. An official announcement regarding this is expected soon.

