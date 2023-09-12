Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Life-changing lottery for elderly UK woman: Rs 10 lakh monthly payout for next 30 years!

    Doris Stanbridge, 70, hit the jackpot after she correctly matched all the winning numbers in the Set for Life Lottery. She will receive approx. Rs 10 lakh per month for 30 years.

    Life-changing lottery for elderly UK woman: Rs 10 lakh monthly payout for next 30 years! anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 12, 2023, 5:00 PM IST

    An elderly woman from Dorking, England, recently won the Set For Life lottery. On August 3, Doris Stanbridge, 70, correctly matched all the winning numbers: 2, 11, 17, 30, 38, and the Life Ball 3. Even more exciting is the fact that she will get 10,000 pounds every month for the next 30 years (or roughly Rs. 10.37 lakh).

    Everything began when Stanbridge and her three daughters were at her house. She decided to buy a Set For Life ticket via the app after discovering some money spiders around her house and garden, according to the National Lottery. Money spiders are a particular species of spider that may be found in the UK. According to superstition, if you find a money spider on you or in your hair, you'll get new clothes and money.

    Stanbridge, who was aware of the superstition, bought a Set for Life ticket using the Lottery's mobile app.

    “We had my 70th birthday party, so we had been busy. I saw an email from The National Lottery. I logged on to the App, thinking I had won £10, and then saw, ‘Congratulations, you’ve won £10K Thousand a month for 30 years’. I told Keith [Doris’ husband], ‘Have I read that right? Does that say what I think it says? No, it can’t be!’,” Stanbridge told the National Lottery.

    Stanbridge and her husband bought a new bed and an air fryer with the money. Along with that, they travelled to Cornwall for a family vacation. They also have plans to refurbish the house they have lived in for the previous 50 years. They might even treat themselves to a trip with their family.

    The British equivalent of Powerball is called the National Lottery Set For Life Game. To win £10,000 (US$12,465) per month for the following 30 years, players must correctly predict five numbers in addition to the "Life Ball."
     

    Last Updated Sep 12, 2023, 5:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong WATCH AVV

    Caught on camera: Indian man under scrutiny for harassing woman in Hong Kong | WATCH

    Plane fixed: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau leaves for home 2 days after G20 Summit ended AJR

    Plane fixed: Canadian PM Justin Trudeau leaves for home 2 days after G20 Summit ended

    French wine, lobster BBQ: Inside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 90-coach bulletproof train snt

    French wine, lobster BBQ: Inside North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's 90-coach bulletproof train

    Shocking 2.2 million litres of red wine flows through Portugal town; here's what happened - WATCH snt

    Shocking! 2.2 million litres of red wine flows through Portugal town; here's what happened - WATCH

    Kim Jong Un reaches Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid US warnings gcw

    Kim Jong Un reaches Russia to meet Vladimir Putin amid US warnings

    Recent Stories

    Hello, UPI: India launches voice-enabled online payments; All you need to know vkp

    Hello, UPI: India launches voice-enabled online payments; All you need to know

    Bengaluru Police nab B.Tech hacker behind multi-crore cyber heist on rewards websites vkp

    Bengaluru Police nab B.Tech hacker behind multi-crore cyber heist on rewards websites

    Your Voice, Their Legacy: Get a chance to speak in new Parliament on October 2; Read details rkn

    Your Voice, Their Legacy: Get a chance to speak in new Parliament on October 2; Read details

    Tennis Novak Djokovic's glorious tribute to Kobe Bryant after his 24th grand slam title osf

    Novak Djokovic's glorious tribute to Kobe Bryant after his 24th grand slam title

    Puratawn Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details ADC

    Puratawn: Sharmila Tagore to share screen with Rituparna Sengupta in film; see details

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon