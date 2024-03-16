LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports

A suspected member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization, Luqman alias Mir Adil, was reported shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mamund area of Pakistan.

Originally hailing from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, Luqman had been residing in Pakistan since 2009, purportedly under an assumed identity. Despite attempts to conceal his presence, he was reportedly recognized by unknown gunmen, leading to his death.

In recent months, a number of high-profile terrorists have either been killed or found dead in mysterious circumstances in Pakistan.

Mir Adil's reported death comes week after Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, a Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM) commander, was found dead in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, originally from Pulwama, was officially labeled a terrorist by the Indian government in October 2022 due to his alleged engagement in terrorist operations. The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), established in 1990, faced a ban from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2019 after being implicated in terrorist activities and offering support to militant groups like Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Rehman's purported involvement included collaboration with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and his purported participation in numerous terror assaults in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

On December 17, 2023, in a strikingly similar occurrence, Habibullah, a suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, met his death when unidentified assailants ambushed and fatally shot him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Interestingly, news of Habibullah's death emerged on the very day when unconfirmed reports circulated regarding Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted fugitive, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown perpetrators.

