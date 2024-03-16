Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports

    A suspected member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist organization, Luqman alias Mir Adil, was reported shot dead by unknown gunmen in Mamund area of Pakistan.

    LeT terrorist Luqman alias Mir Adil shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pakistan's Mamund: Reports snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 16, 2024, 3:24 PM IST

    In a recent development, reports indicate that Luqman, also known as Mir Adil, a suspected member of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in the Mamund area of Pakistan on Saturday. 

    Originally hailing from Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir, Luqman had been residing in Pakistan since 2009, purportedly under an assumed identity. Despite attempts to conceal his presence, he was reportedly recognized by unknown gunmen, leading to his death.

    In recent months, a number of high-profile terrorists have either been killed or found dead in mysterious circumstances in Pakistan.

    Mir Adil's reported death comes week after Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, a Tahreek-ul-Mujahdeen (TuM) commander, was found dead  in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman, originally from Pulwama, was officially labeled a terrorist by the Indian government in October 2022 due to his alleged engagement in terrorist operations. The Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), established in 1990, faced a ban from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in February 2019 after being implicated in terrorist activities and offering support to militant groups like Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

    Rehman's purported involvement included collaboration with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, and his purported participation in numerous terror assaults in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

    On December 17, 2023, in a strikingly similar occurrence, Habibullah, a suspected member of Lashkar-e-Taiba, met his death when unidentified assailants ambushed and fatally shot him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

    Interestingly, news of Habibullah's death emerged on the very day when unconfirmed reports circulated regarding Dawood Ibrahim, India's most-wanted fugitive, allegedly being hospitalized due to poisoning by unknown perpetrators.

    Also read: Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan: Several high-ranking officers killed, videos surface (WATCH)

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan, 16 soldiers including high-ranking officers killed (WATCH) snt

    Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan: Several high-ranking officers killed, videos surface (WATCH)

    Horror Unleashed as Indian-origin family burnt alive in haunting Canada home blaze avv

    Horror Unleashed as Indian-origin family burnt alive in haunting Canada home blaze

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights avv

    Kim Jong Un hits the road in Putin's lavish gifted car, diplomatic relationship soar to new heights

    Growing interest among Pakistani minority groups regarding India's CAA as persecution hits high point avv

    Several Pakistani minorities unaware of India's CAA despite persecution hitting high point

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet avv

    Regional forces unite as Hamas, Houthis coordinate resistance efforts against Israel in rare meet

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2024: CSK skipper Dhoni hits massive sixes during batting practice in Chepauk; WATCH viral video snt

    IPL 2024: CSK skipper Dhoni hits massive sixes during batting practice in Chepauk; WATCH viral video

    Benefits of chia seeds for glowing skin rkn

    Benefits of chia seeds for glowing skin

    I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot ATG

    'I was shaking from fear..', Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on battling insecurities before 'Oo Antava' shoot

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands AJR

    Strong message to Maldives? Modi govt slashes petrol and diesel prices in Lakshadweep islands

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: How to add your name to the voter list? Here's step-by-step guide snt

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's a step-by-step guide on how to add your name to the voter list

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon