BREAKING: Pakistan Army camp attacked in North Waziristan, several high-ranking officers killed (WATCH)

A Pashtun fighter launched a devastating attack on a Pakistan Army camp located in the Khaddi area of North Waziristan, resulting in a tragic loss of life and numerous injuries on Saturday.

Reports indicate that at least 21 Pakistani soldiers have been killed in the assault, with many others sustaining severe injuries.

Among the deceased are reportedly 1 Lt Colonel, 2 Majors, and 1 Captain of the Pakistan Army, highlighting the gravity of the attack and the significant toll it has taken on the military personnel stationed at the camp.

